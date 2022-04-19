2022 NFL Draft Ultimate Preview: Tight Ends

Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin

Measureables: 6-4 7/8, 250 pounds. 9 3/4 hands. 4.73 40, 4.48 shuttle.

Stats: Ferguson delivered four years of excellent production for the run-first Badgers. He caught 145 passes for 1,618 yards (11.2 average) and 13 touchdowns. As a senior, he hauled in 46 passes for 450 yards (9.8 average) and three touchdowns. He was a three-time all-Big Ten pick and broke Lee Evans’ school record of 39 consecutive games with a reception by a whopping eight games.

Deeper Stats: Ferguson had one drop (2.3 percent), one reception on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield and averaged 5.0 YAC per catch, according to Pro Football Focus. While that YAC total might not seem great, he forced 10 missed tackles – second-most in the draft class. According to Sports Info Solutions, he ranked 12th with 1.8 yards per pass route, 19th with 7.1 yards per target and 13th with a blown-block rate on running plays of 0.9 percent. In its total points metric, he was second on a per-block basis.

Personal Touch: Ferguson is the grandson of Badgers legend Barry Alvarez. “I grew up a Badger,” Ferguson said. “Growing up around here, I wasn’t ready for it to end. Knowing that I’m a part of this, knowing that I could possibly do something special here is awesome to me. One of my main goals is to do something that we’ve never done, do something that I’ve never seen as long as I’ve been alive here.”

Older brother Joe also played for the Badgers, and his father was a linebacker for Nebraska. The Ferguson boys had a blocking dummy in their play room as kids. “They’ve been going to bowl games since they were babies,” Alvarez said. “It was just part of how they were brought up. It was part of their makeup. That’s part of their identity.”

At Wisconsin, he blossomed as a leader as well as a player. “He puts it on tape,” quarterback Graham Mertz told Madison.com. “And even if the ball doesn’t go to him on it, maybe he’s the second or third (read) of my progression, he’s still winning on a double team, which is pretty special. I’ve thrown with (Kansas City Chief tight end Travis) Kelce, I’ve seen guys like in the league that are playing and he moves right there with them.”

NFL Draft Bible Scouting Report: Ferguson is an experienced and competitive tight end prospect who can align in-line and as an H-back. Ferguson excels as a run blocker, whether it is zone or gap/power, the offense can trust in him to rarely lose a rep due to his technique and elite competitive toughness. He’s best as an in-line blocker, positioning himself well with a wide stance and low pad level while squaring up to his target. He regularly shoots his hands into the defender's chest and has the grip strength to sustain his block as he drives his legs to consistently create displacement. Ferguson adds value in the passing game by finding holes versus zone coverages and in the red zone, where his catch radius is very beneficial for quarterbacks. He possesses sticky and reliable hands as he can make catches above his head and below his knees.