Rodgers Leads Five Packers on PFF’s Top-50 List

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was placed third on the PFF50, Pro Football Focus’ list of the top 50 players for the upcoming NFL season.

The four-time MVP was listed behind only Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams.

“Rodgers backed up an MVP season with another, and even if he was a small step behind the leaders in overall PFF grade in 2022, his two-year run has been as good as anybody's,” PFF’s Sam Monson wrote. “His ability to avoid turnovers while still maintaining a high volume of big plays is unique, and he had one-third or fewer of the interceptions that the players ranked above him in PFF grade managed.”

If Rodgers opened the upcoming season with 16 consecutive interceptions, he’d still rank No. 1 all-time in touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Rodgers is one of five Packers on the PFF50. The others are cornerback Jaire Alexander at No. 22, left tackle David Bakhtiari at No. 23, safety Adrian Amos at No. 40 and outside linebacker Rashan Gary at No. 49.

On the PFF50, Rodgers is first out of six quarterbacks, Alexander is second out of three cornerbacks, Bakhtiari is second out of three offensive tackles, Amos is second out of three safeties and Gary is seventh out of eight edge defenders.

Rodgers’ former right-hand man, Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams, was fourth on the list and No. 1 among the receivers.