Panthers' Adam Thielen Paid Sweet Pregame Tribute to Randy Moss Amid Cancer Battle

From one former Minnesota Viking receiver to another.

Madison Williams

Carolina Panthers receiver Adam Thielen runs onto the field before a game.
Carolina Panthers receiver Adam Thielen runs onto the field before a game. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
NFL legend Randy Moss announced in a video on Friday that doctors recently found cancer between his pancreas and liver, causing him to undergo surgery to remove the cancer. He returned home on Friday.

The NFL world sent outpours of support to the Pro Football Hall of Famer after he shared the news. And, it looks like that support has trickled into Sunday as Carolina Panthers receiver Adam Thielen showed up to his matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys sporting a vintage Minnesota Vikings Moss jersey.

It was a very sweet tribute to Moss.

Thielen started his career with the Vikings in 2013 and stayed there until he left for the Panthers in 2022. It's very possible he looked up to Moss as a Vikings receiver.

Moss still has to undergo chemotherapy and radiation treatment following his surgery to remove the cancer. He works as an ESPN analyst and had stepped away from Sunday NFL Countdown earlier in the month.

