Panthers Continue to Leave Door Open for Andy Dalton After Bryce Young Standout Game
The Carolina Panthers still aren't ready to commit to Bryce Young.
The second-year quarterback had his best start of the season on Sunday in Carolina's 23-22 win over the New Orleans Saints. Young completed 16-of-26 passes for 171 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. He led the Panthers on a game-winning 64-yard touchdown drive in the final few minutes to earn them their second win of the season.
After the game and Young's encouraging performance, head coach Dave Canales was asked whether he'd make him the starting quarterback moving forward. Canales was not ready to commit to him.
The first-year head coach said he had to look at everything and watch the game film before making a decision. Canales said he was "proud of the step" Young took in the game.
The Panthers made Young the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft and it has been a bumpy road ever since. Andy Dalton started five games this season after Young was benched due to poor performance. A thumb injury sidelined Dalton, opening the door to Young starting again.
We'll see if Young gets the nod moving forward.