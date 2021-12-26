Buccaneers Cruise Past Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Carolina Panthers lost their final home game of the 2021 campaign 32-6 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. This loss officially eliminates the Panthers from the playoffs with a 5-10 record.

Cam Newton earned the start under center for the Carolina Panthers in what could very well be his final home game at Bank of America Stadium. On the Panthers' first play from scrimmage, Newton hit tight end Tommy Tremble out in the flat for a gain of 14. A couple plays later, Newton found DJ Moore to keep the drive alive on 3rd & 6 on an out route toward the Carolina sideline. Cam busted loose for a 33-yard run that nearly reached the end zone but he was pushed out of bounds at around the ten. Running back Ameer Abdullah would have had an easy touchdown had he not tripped coming out of the backfield on third down. Carolina then settled for a 24-yard field goal from Lirim Hajrullahu.

Tampa Bay answered right back with a home run play on the ground from Ke'Shawn Vaughn toting one 55 yards for the score. The following possession, Newton made a terrible decision throwing the ball up in the air off his back foot which resulted in an interception by Jordan Whitehead. Fortunately for the Panthers, the defense held the Buccaneers to a field goal.

Sam Darnold entered the game and made one of the best plays he's had all year by evading pressure and delivering a strike to rookie Shi Smith for 63 yards. With the ball inside the red zone, Newton re-entered but was unable to finish off the drive. Hajrullahu sailed in another kick from 24 yards to make it a 10-6 game.

Late in the second quarter with a shade under two minutes remaining, Cyril Grayson put a double move on rookie corner Keith Taylor Jr. which became an easy find for Tom Brady. The play went for a gain of 62, putting the ball inside the Carolina 10. Brady then threw his first touchdown pass of the game to Cameron Brate over the middle. CJ Henderson jumped offsides on the extra point attempt, so the Bucs moved the ball to the one and went for the two-point conversion. Brady's pass fell incomplete, keeping the score at 19-6 going into the half.

Tampa scored on each of its two drives in the third quarter with a chip shot from Ryan Succop and a 7-yard rushing score from Ronald Jones. Another Succop field goal midway through the fourth quarter would be the final score of the game, making the final 32-6.

The Panthers will now turn their attention to the New Orleans Saints for a Week 17 matchup in the Bayou. Kickoff between the Panthers and Saints is set for 1 p.m. EST.

