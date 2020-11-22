SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Evaluation and Analysis of P.J. Walker's First NFL Start

Schuyler Callihan

P.J. Walker made his first NFL start today for the Carolina Panthers and came away victorious with a 20-0 win over the Detroit Lions.

Walker got off to a solid start and completed all four of his passes on the team's second possession of the day including one heck of a deep ball to DJ Moore for a 51-yard gain. Running back Mike Davis capped off the drive with a one-yard touchdown run to put the Panthers up 7-0 in the first quarter. 

On the Lions' next drive, center Frank Ragnow had a botched snap and the Panthers pounced on top of the ball with great field position inside the Detroit 25. This gave Walker a great opportunity to go up two scores early in the game, but he threw the ball into tight coverage and was picked off by Amani Oruwariye in the end zone.

The offense hit a little bit of a wall in the second quarter, but responded on the initial drive of the second half thanks to Walker dropping one in the bucket to Curtis Samuel from 17 yards out for his first NFL touchdown pass. 

Later in the half, the Panthers had a chance to go up 24-0 but Walker and wide receiver D.J. Moore did not appear to be on the same page and the result of the miscommunication ended up in Walker's second interception in the red zone.

Overall, Walker played well enough to win completing 24 of his 34 pass attempts for 258 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Obviously, the two interceptions were not a factor in this game but could have been a killer in any other game. Luckily, the Lions offense was out of sync all day and was not able to capitalize on the free gifts.

Positives from Walker

- Has great zip on the ball and has a quick release, which makes up for late decisions.

- Very strong and live arm. 

- Has a good feel for the pocket and can sense when the pocket is beginning to collapse.

Negatives from Walker

- Tends to hold onto the ball too long on some plays.

- Forces throws into tight windows.

- Touch on downfield throws is good, but could be a smidge better - not a big issue.

Overall Grade for Walker: B

Does this mean that Walker has locked up the backup spot at quarterback? One would think, but I'm not entirely sold on it. Head coach Matt Rhule loves both Grier and Walker and he reiterated in his postgame presser that Grier has a "fantastic future".

The former XFL star proved today that he belongs in the NFL and deserves to be on the 53-man roster. Now, he just has to build off of what he did in today's win throughout the next week of practice to keep his status as the team's official No. 2 quarterback.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

List of Inactives & Lineup Changes for Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions

Full list of who is ruled out for today's week 11 matchup

Schuyler Callihan

Initial Reactions Following Panthers Week 11 Win vs Lions

The Panthers finally bring their brutal losing streak to an end

Josh Altorfer

Shorthanded Panthers Pound Lions to End 5-Game Losing Skid

The Panthers are back in the win column for the first time since early October.

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Teddy Bridgewater Officially Ruled OUT vs Lions

The Panthers will turn to one of their backups in week 11

Schuyler Callihan

Score Predictions for Carolina Panthers vs Detroit Lions

The All Panthers staff predicts this week's game vs the Lions

Schuyler Callihan

Behind Enemy Lines with John Maakaron of All Lions

A full insider breakdown of the Carolina Panthers' week 11 opponent

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers' Offensive Keys to the Game vs Detroit

Carolina will have to get creative on offense regardless of who is in at quarterback

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Defensive Keys to Victory vs Lions

The Panthers' defense will need to execute in these areas to win on Sunday

Josh Altorfer

Inside the Numbers: Carolina Panthers vs Detroit Lions

Preview of the Panthers' week 11 matchup vs the Lions

Schuyler Callihan

Should the Panthers Consider Shutting Down Christian McCaffrey?

The Panthers might need to play it safe with the face of the franchise

Schuyler Callihan