How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs 49ers

Getting you set for this week's Carolina Panthers game.

Week 5

Carolina Panthers (1-3) vs San Francisco 49ers (2-2)

Bank of America Stadium, 4:05 p.m. EST

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn)

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: 99.7 The Fox (Anish Shroff, Jake Delhomme, Jim Szoke, Kristen Balboni)

Live updates: Follow @AllPanthers_ or @Callihan_ on Twitter

