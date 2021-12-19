How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Bills

Getting you set for this week's Carolina Panthers game.

Week 15

Carolina Panthers (5-8) at Buffalo Bills (7-6)

Highmark Stadium, 1 p.m. EST

Quick Preview:

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: FOX (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Lindsay Czarniak)

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: WBT 1100 AM/99.3 FM (game broadcast)

Live updates: Follow @SI_Panthers or @Callihan_ on Twitter

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.