How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Jets
Week 1
Carolina Panthers (0-0) vs New York Jets (0-0)
Bank of Stadium, 1 p.m. EST
Quick Preview
The Panthers are set to begin chapter two of the Matt Rhule era and are looking to kick off the season in a big way against the visiting New York Jets. The storyline surrounding this game is Panthers QB Sam Darnold and WR Robby Anderson facing their old team. On the other side, the Jets will see the debut of rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, who the team drafted 2nd overall in April's draft.
How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates
TV: CBS, WSOC-TV (Taylor Zarzour, Steve Smith Sr., Kristen Balboni)
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: WFNZ on the Radio.com app 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (pregame show), WBT 1100 AM/99.3 FM (game broadcast)
Live updates: Follow @SI_Panthers or @Callihan_ on Twitter
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.