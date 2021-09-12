How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Jets

Week 1

Carolina Panthers (0-0) vs New York Jets (0-0)

Bank of Stadium, 1 p.m. EST

Quick Preview

The Panthers are set to begin chapter two of the Matt Rhule era and are looking to kick off the season in a big way against the visiting New York Jets. The storyline surrounding this game is Panthers QB Sam Darnold and WR Robby Anderson facing their old team. On the other side, the Jets will see the debut of rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, who the team drafted 2nd overall in April's draft.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: CBS, WSOC-TV (Taylor Zarzour, Steve Smith Sr., Kristen Balboni)

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: WFNZ on the Radio.com app 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (pregame show), WBT 1100 AM/99.3 FM (game broadcast)

Live updates: Follow @SI_Panthers or @Callihan_ on Twitter

