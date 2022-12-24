How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Lions

Getting you set for this week's Carolina Panthers game.

Week 16

Carolina Panthers (5-9) vs Detroit Lions (7-7)

Bank of America Stadium, 1 p.m. EST

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: FOX (Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale)

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: 99.7 The Fox (Anish Shroff, Jonathan Stewart, Jim Szoke, Kristen Balboni)

Live updates: Follow @AllPanthers_ or @Callihan_ on Twitter

