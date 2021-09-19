September 19, 2021
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Saints

Getting you set for this week's Carolina Panthers game.
Author:
Publish date:

Week 2

Carolina Panthers (1-0) vs New Orleans Saints (1-0)

Bank of Stadium, 1 p.m. EST

Quick Preview

It doesn't get any better than an NFC South divisional game in week two. The Saints made a huge impression last week in their 38-3 blowout win over the Green Bay Packers, stifling Aaron Rodgers. Meanwhile, the Panthers squeezed out a 19-14 win over the New York Jets and are looking to make a big statement this week and gain the respect of many around the NFL. 

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: FOX, WJZY-TV (Taylor Zarzour, Steve Smith Sr., Kristen Balboni)

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: WFNZ on the Radio.com app 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (pregame show), WBT 1100 AM/99.3 FM (game broadcast)

Live updates: Follow @SI_Panthers or @Callihan_ on Twitter

