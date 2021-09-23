How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Texans

Week 3

Carolina Panthers (2-0) at Houston Texans (1-1)

NRG Stadium, 8:20 p.m. EST

Quick Preview

Sam Darnold, Christian McCaffrey, and the rest of the Carolina Panthers hit the road for the first time this season to take on the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. Through two weeks, the Panthers' defense ranks atop the league in nearly every statistical category. Tonight, they get an opportunity to feast on another young quarterback, Davis Mills, who is making his first NFL start. Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) will not be available for this week.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: FOX, NFL Network (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink)

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: WBT 1100 AM/99.3 FM (game broadcast)

Live updates: Follow @SI_Panthers or @Callihan_ on Twitter

