Individual + Team Stats from Panthers Loss to Colts

CAR 3 - 12 - 0 - 3- 18

IND 3 - 7 - 0 - 11 - 21

PASSING

PJ Walker 10/21 (47%) 161 yards 1 TD 89.6 RTG

Will Grier 6/10 (60%) 31 yards 65.0 RTG

RUSHING

Spencer Brown 9 carries 25 yards (2.8 avg)

Chuba Hubbard 7 carries 80 yards (11.4 avg)

Darius Clark 3 carries 10 yards (3.3 avg)

Will Grier 3 carries 8 yards (2.7 avg)

RECEIVING

Terrace Marshall Jr. 3 receptions 88 yards (5 targets)

Tommy Tremble 3 receptions 19 yards (4 targets)

David Moore 2 receptions 26 yards (4 targets)

Giovanni Ricci 2 receptions 13 yards (3 targets)

Stephan Sullivan 2 receptions 5 yards (2 targets)

Chuba Hubbard 1 reception 2 yards (4 targets)

Ishmael Hyman 1 reception 6 yards (2 targets)

Omar Bayless 1 reception 7 yards (1 target)

Shi Smith 1 reception 26 yards (1 target)

Brandon Zylstra 0 receptions (3 targets)

Micah Simon 0 receptions (2 targets)

DEFENSE

Jalen Julius 7 tackles

Jonathan Celestin 7 tackles

Paddy Fisher 6 tackles

Stanley Thomas-Oliver III 6 tackles, 1 PBU

Troy Pride Jr. 5 tackles

Josh Bynes 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Sean Chandler 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Keith Taylor 4 tackles, 1 PBU

Frank Herron 4 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 QB hit

LaDarius Wiley 4 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 PBU

Marquis Haynes 3 tackles, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Sam Franklin 3 tackles, 2 tackles for loss

Christian Miller 3 tackles, 1 QB hit

Kendall Donnerson 2 tackles, 1 QB hit

Daviyon Nixon 2 tackles

Brian Cole 2 tackles

Doug Middleton 2 tackles

Bravvion Roy 2 tackles

Yetur Gross-Matos 2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hit

Frankie Luvu 1 tackle, 1 sack, tackle for loss, 1 QB hit

Kenny Robinson 1 tackle, 1 interception, 1 PBU

Rashaan Melvin 1 PBU

KICK RETURN

Trenton Cannon 2 returns, 58 yards (29.0 avg)

PUNT RETURN

N/A

KICKING

Joey Slye 4/5 (80%), 41 long

PUNTING

Joseph Charlton 4 punts, 205 yards (51.3 avg), 57 long

TEAM STATS (CAR | IND)

1st downs: 12 | 24

3rd down eff.: 3-14 (21%) | 9-16 (56%)

4th down eff.: 1-2 (50%) | 0-1 (0%)

Total yards: 313 | 427

Total plays: 54 | 75

Yards per play: 5.8 | 5.7

Rushing yards: 123 | 117

Penalties: 10-64 | 8-70

Turnovers: 1 | 3

T.O.P.: 25:59 | 34:01

