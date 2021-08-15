Individual + Team Stats from Panthers Loss to Colts
CAR 3 - 12 - 0 - 3- 18
IND 3 - 7 - 0 - 11 - 21
PASSING
PJ Walker 10/21 (47%) 161 yards 1 TD 89.6 RTG
Will Grier 6/10 (60%) 31 yards 65.0 RTG
RUSHING
Spencer Brown 9 carries 25 yards (2.8 avg)
Chuba Hubbard 7 carries 80 yards (11.4 avg)
Darius Clark 3 carries 10 yards (3.3 avg)
Will Grier 3 carries 8 yards (2.7 avg)
RECEIVING
Terrace Marshall Jr. 3 receptions 88 yards (5 targets)
Tommy Tremble 3 receptions 19 yards (4 targets)
David Moore 2 receptions 26 yards (4 targets)
Giovanni Ricci 2 receptions 13 yards (3 targets)
Stephan Sullivan 2 receptions 5 yards (2 targets)
Chuba Hubbard 1 reception 2 yards (4 targets)
Ishmael Hyman 1 reception 6 yards (2 targets)
Omar Bayless 1 reception 7 yards (1 target)
Shi Smith 1 reception 26 yards (1 target)
Brandon Zylstra 0 receptions (3 targets)
Micah Simon 0 receptions (2 targets)
DEFENSE
Jalen Julius 7 tackles
Jonathan Celestin 7 tackles
Paddy Fisher 6 tackles
Stanley Thomas-Oliver III 6 tackles, 1 PBU
Troy Pride Jr. 5 tackles
Josh Bynes 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
Sean Chandler 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
Keith Taylor 4 tackles, 1 PBU
Frank Herron 4 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 QB hit
LaDarius Wiley 4 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 PBU
Marquis Haynes 3 tackles, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Sam Franklin 3 tackles, 2 tackles for loss
Christian Miller 3 tackles, 1 QB hit
Kendall Donnerson 2 tackles, 1 QB hit
Daviyon Nixon 2 tackles
Brian Cole 2 tackles
Doug Middleton 2 tackles
Bravvion Roy 2 tackles
Yetur Gross-Matos 2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hit
Frankie Luvu 1 tackle, 1 sack, tackle for loss, 1 QB hit
Kenny Robinson 1 tackle, 1 interception, 1 PBU
Rashaan Melvin 1 PBU
KICK RETURN
Trenton Cannon 2 returns, 58 yards (29.0 avg)
PUNT RETURN
N/A
KICKING
Joey Slye 4/5 (80%), 41 long
PUNTING
Joseph Charlton 4 punts, 205 yards (51.3 avg), 57 long
TEAM STATS (CAR | IND)
1st downs: 12 | 24
3rd down eff.: 3-14 (21%) | 9-16 (56%)
4th down eff.: 1-2 (50%) | 0-1 (0%)
Total yards: 313 | 427
Total plays: 54 | 75
Yards per play: 5.8 | 5.7
Rushing yards: 123 | 117
Penalties: 10-64 | 8-70
Turnovers: 1 | 3
T.O.P.: 25:59 | 34:01
