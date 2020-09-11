LB Tahir Whitehead Set to Make Panthers Debut vs Former Team

This Sunday, the Carolina Panthers will open up the 2020 season by hosting the Las Vegas Raiders. Linebacker Tahir Whitehead will be making his Panthers debut and will be doing so against his former team.

Earlier in the week, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was asked about Whitehead and what he meant to their organization over the last two years. "We had a lot of fun," Gruden said. "I wish him the very best. I can't wait to see him. He gave us everything he had."

In just two years with the Raiders, Whitehead registered in 234 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and one interception in 32 consecutive starts.

Despite the Raiders making several personnel changes since last season, Whitehead still has some familiarity with what they want to do on the offensive side of the ball and feels like he knows what to expect this Sunday. Las Vegas is going to want to ground and pound the football through Josh Jacobs and Whitehead has told his teammates that he's going to be a challenge to stop.

"He's a tough runner. He runs angry. That's just what I've been letting the guys know, we're going to have to gang tackle him - no shoestring tackles, arm tackles are going to bring him down. He's not going to run out of bounds, he's a downhill, one-cut runner. He's shifty enough to make a move on you and go the distance on you as well."

Another player that will likely be heavily involved in what the Raiders will do is tight end Darren Waller, who had a breakout season in 2019 going for 90 receptions, 1,145 yards, and three touchdowns.

"The fact that he's like 6'6" and change and can run like a wide receiver - he runs like a 4.4," Whitehead said. "He's tall and has solid hands, so I think that presents a lot of matchup issues."

When it comes to playing a former team, some players may get too wrapped up in the situation itself and have a lack of focus on gameday. Head coach Matt Rhule doesn't think that will be the case this Sunday for Whitehead. "I think he'll go out there and play really hard on Sunday. I think he's been very focused all camp and I think if you get to know him, that's really who he is."

Despite not having much of an offseason together, it didn't take Whitehead long to earn the respect of his teammates. On Thursday afternoon, he was named one of the six team captains without having ever played a single down in Carolina. That in itself says something about the type of leader he really is.

"Tahir has been a tremendous presence on defense - he's a true professional," Rhule said. "Most importantly, he's a great person, great father, great husband, but also a great player and teammate."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.