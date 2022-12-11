List of Inactives for Panthers at Seahawks

The Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks are just one hour away from kickoff in Lumen Field. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

WR Rashard Higgins

S Xavier Woods

DT Daviyon Nixon

LB Cory Littleton

OT Larnel Coleman

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS INACTIVES

RB Kenneth Walker III

WR Penny Hart

CB Artie Burns

CB Justin Coleman

RB DeeJay Dallas

OT Jake Curhan

DE Shelby Harris

