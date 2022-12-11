List of Inactives for Panthers at Seahawks
A look at who is out for today's game.
The Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks are just one hour away from kickoff in Lumen Field. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.
CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES
WR Rashard Higgins
S Xavier Woods
DT Daviyon Nixon
LB Cory Littleton
OT Larnel Coleman
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS INACTIVES
RB Kenneth Walker III
WR Penny Hart
CB Artie Burns
CB Justin Coleman
RB DeeJay Dallas
OT Jake Curhan
DE Shelby Harris
