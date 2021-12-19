Publish date:
List of Inactives for Panthers vs Bills
A look at who is out for today's game in Buffalo.
The Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills are just one hour away from kickoff in Hallmark Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.
CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES
WR Shi Smith
CB A.J. Bouye
LB Kamal Martin
OL Deonte Brown
OL Trent Scott
DE Darryl Johnson
BUFFALO BILLS INACTIVES
DL A.J. Epenesa
RB Zack Moss
WR Emmanuel Sanders
