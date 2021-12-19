List of Inactives for Panthers vs Bills

A look at who is out for today's game in Buffalo.

The Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills are just one hour away from kickoff in Hallmark Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

WR Shi Smith

CB A.J. Bouye

LB Kamal Martin

OL Deonte Brown

OL Trent Scott

DE Darryl Johnson

BUFFALO BILLS INACTIVES

DL A.J. Epenesa

RB Zack Moss

WR Emmanuel Sanders

