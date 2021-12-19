Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    List of Inactives for Panthers vs Bills

    A look at who is out for today's game in Buffalo.
    The Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills are just one hour away from kickoff in Hallmark Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

    CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

    WR Shi Smith

    CB A.J. Bouye

    LB Kamal Martin

    OL Deonte Brown

    OL Trent Scott

    DE Darryl Johnson

    BUFFALO BILLS INACTIVES

    DL A.J. Epenesa

    RB Zack Moss

    WR Emmanuel Sanders

