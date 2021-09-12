List of Inactives for Panthers vs Jets

A look at who is in and out for today's matchup.

The Carolina Panthers and New York Jets are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, the Panthers released their inactives for today's game.

INACTIVES

WR Shi Smith

LB Clay Johnston

DL Phil Hoskins

OL Michael Jordan

OL Deonte Brown

DE Darryl Johnson

