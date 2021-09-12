List of Inactives for Panthers vs Jets
A look at who is in and out for today's matchup.
The Carolina Panthers and New York Jets are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, the Panthers released their inactives for today's game.
INACTIVES
WR Shi Smith
LB Clay Johnston
DL Phil Hoskins
OL Michael Jordan
OL Deonte Brown
DE Darryl Johnson
