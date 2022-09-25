List of Inactives for Panthers vs Saints
A look at who is out for today's game.
The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
RB Raheem Blackshear
WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
OL Cade Mays
DT Phil Hoskins
DE Amaré Barno
LB Arron Mosby
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
QB Taysom Hill
RB Tony Jones Jr.
WR Deonte Harty
G Wyatt Davis
S Marcus Maye
