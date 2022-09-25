List of Inactives for Panthers vs Saints

The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

RB Raheem Blackshear

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

OL Cade Mays

DT Phil Hoskins

DE Amaré Barno

LB Arron Mosby

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

QB Taysom Hill

RB Tony Jones Jr.

WR Deonte Harty

G Wyatt Davis

S Marcus Maye

