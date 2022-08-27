Locker Talk: Panthers Players Discuss Final Preseason Game

Yetur Gross-Matos on injuries:

"You know me, I've been kind of injury-plagued since I got into the league. So, seeing those guys go through that was...I know it's tough. I wish nothing but the best for those that got hurt today. On both sides."

Yetur Gross-Matos on what impressed him tonight:

"When the twos and threes went in there, not dropping off the standard and continuing the shutout in the fourth quarter. That's the way we like to finish things around here."

Ikem Ekwonu on his performance tonight:

"I feel like I definitely improved from last week, especially pass protection-wise. There's still some stuff that I have to work on, but that's always my mindset. There's always a positive, always a negative, always something to work on."

Ikem Ekwonu on building chemistry with Brady Christensen:

"It's been good. I feel like we're growing. We're definitely growing together. Obviously, the offensive line, we have to work as a unit. The left side of the offensive line, we've got to work as one. The more of us we get together, the more we'll keep growing that chemistry."

Ikem Ekwonu on winning the left tackle job:

"Definitely excited. A big point that coach hammered in was that you're going to earn the spot. It's competition. That's something I didn't want to take lightly. The competition part of it, I really felt like it brought the best out of me. I'm proud of myself and grateful to earn the spot."

P.J. Walker on last week to this week:

"P.J. last Friday night wasn't spinning it. The first half I thought I did decent, but the second half my head wasn't there. Made a couple of decisions that I shouldn't have made. I just wanted to protect that today. Go out there and move the ball. Be efficient."

P.J. Walker on status with Panthers being in constant limbo this preseason:

"It's tough throughout the process in the beginning because you never know where you're going to land or how it's going to be. It's a long process and you never know what can happen. I just always stay ready. Stay ready, prepare myself to perform in these games, and take advantage of the opportunity."

P.J. Walker on his mindset with the everchanging QB room:

I can't really look into it like that. I've just got to go out there and do what I can do for this team. Whether that's being the number two or number three. I just got to be ready at all times. You never know what happens and you're always a play away in this league."

