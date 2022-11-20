Panthers Activate S Jeremy Chinn

After missing the last six games with a hamstring injury, the Carolina Panthers activated safety Jeremy Chinn to the 53-man roster ahead of today's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

This is a welcome sign for a secondary that's more than a tad beat up with Myles Harstfield (ankle) and Juston Burris (concussion) out for this week and Donte Jackson (Achilles) out for the season.

Although they play in two different levels of the defense, Brian Burns spoke to the importance of getting No. 21 back.

"if there's anybody that's going to catch him [Lamar Jackson], I put my money on Chinn. it's good to have him back there just incase anything does go wrong. If he's in the back end and he's playing safety, I mean, he does great in coverage and that just gives me more time to get to the quarterback. But if we use him in another way, because he's very versatile - closer in the box to spy Lamar or whatever, that gives me free range to do whatever I want to get to Lamar."

