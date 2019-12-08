Gameday Live Blog / Open Thread: Panthers at Falcons

It's easy to join the conversation. Just click the "follow" button in the right corner of the site, then log in with either Facebook or Google to discuss.

It's almost time for kickoff at Mercedes Benz Stadium for the game between the Carolina Panthers (5-7) and the Atlanta Falcons (3-9). This will be the 49th meeting between the teams, with Atlanta having a 31-18 edge. The Falcons have won seven of the last eight games against the Panthers, including a current run of four straight. The game is being played only about 18 hours since the completion of LSU's win over Georgia in the SEC Championship game. It's 48 degrees and mostly cloudy outside of the stadium.

The Falcons won the last meeting 29-3 on Nov. 17 at Bank of America Stadium, a game in which Carolina didn't score a touchdown since a 17-3 loss at Chicago on Oct. 22, 2017.

NFC South standings

Neither team is going to the postseason. New Orleans has already clinched the NFC South Division and looking to secure the home-field advantage with four games remaining in the regular season.

Here are Carolina's inactives for today's game: DE Christian Miller, DT Woodrow Hamilton, TE Greg Olsen (concussion), OT Greg Little (ankle), OL Chris Reed, DT Stacy McGee, CB Corn Elder.

Meanwhile ...

There are so many things to consider regarding today's Panthers-Falcons game. Atop that list is that this will be the first game without Ron Rivera as head coach since a 31-10 loss at Atlanta on Jan. 2, 2011. Rivera was let go last Monday with four games remaining in his ninth season with Carolina. Secondary coach Perry Fewell was named interim coach. Fewell — a North Carolina native who played at Lenoir-Rhyne College — was also interim coach with Buffalo in 2009, leading the Bills to a 3-4 finish after Dick Jauron was fired. Quarterbacks coach Scott Turner has also taken over as offensive coordinator, while Norv Turner was named as a special assistant to the head coach.

And, of course, there are all of the takeaways from the last time Carolina played Atlanta. Carolina's offense didn't score a touchdown since a 17-3 loss at Chicago on Oct. 22, 2017. And it was shutout for the opening half for the first time since last season. Kyle Allen was intercepted four times while the Panthers failed to force a turnover. And while Carolina was able to sack Matt Ryan three times and held the Falcons to only 54 yards rushing, it still allowed Ryan to complete 21 of 31 passes for 311 yards and a touchdown. It was the eighth time that Ryan has thrown for at least 300 yards against the Panthers.

FIRST QUARTER

Falcons win the toss and receive.

Atlanta looking like it at least wants to try to establish the run. Freeman with three carries for 16 yards out of eight plays on opening drive. Drive still stalls at the Carolina 39. Falcons punting after three pre-snap penalties. But also nice pressure from Carolina early.

Hello (again), Greg Dortch. He's back on the roster and set to field first punt of the game. Lets the punt roll and Falcons pin Carolina at its own 1-yard line.