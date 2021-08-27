August 27, 2021
Panthers Release Starting Lineup vs Steelers

The starting lineups are set for tonight's preseason game.
Moments ago, the Carolina Panthers announced their starting lineup for tonight's preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

OFFENSE

QB Sam Darnold

RB Chuba Hubbard

WR Robby Anderson

WR DJ Moore

TE Dan Arnold

TE Ian Thomas

LT Cameron Erving

LG Pat Elflein

C Matt Paradis

RG John Miller

RT Taylor Moton

DEFENSE

DE Brian Burns

DT Derrick Brown

DT DaQuan Jones

DE Morgan Fox

SAM Shaq Thompson

MIKE Jermaine Carter Jr.

WILL Haason Reddick

CB Donte Jackson

CB Jaycee Horn

SS Jeremy Chinn

FS Juston Burris

