Panthers Release Starting Lineup vs Steelers
The starting lineups are set for tonight's preseason game.
Moments ago, the Carolina Panthers announced their starting lineup for tonight's preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
OFFENSE
QB Sam Darnold
RB Chuba Hubbard
WR Robby Anderson
WR DJ Moore
TE Dan Arnold
TE Ian Thomas
LT Cameron Erving
LG Pat Elflein
C Matt Paradis
RG John Miller
RT Taylor Moton
DEFENSE
DE Brian Burns
DT Derrick Brown
DT DaQuan Jones
DE Morgan Fox
SAM Shaq Thompson
MIKE Jermaine Carter Jr.
WILL Haason Reddick
CB Donte Jackson
CB Jaycee Horn
SS Jeremy Chinn
FS Juston Burris
