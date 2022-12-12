Panthers Send Statement in Seattle

SEATTLE, WA - Carolina knew that to win on the road and to win back-to-back games for the first time this season, they would have to rely on the physicality of their offensive line and run the ball over and over again. Rushing for 224 yards on 45 carries got the job done as the Panthers defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 30-24.

It was an action-packed first half in Seattle, but it was a tale of two quarters. The Panthers came out of the gates swinging, jumping out to a 17-0 lead thanks to a dominant run game and stout defensive play.

Carolina played clock control to open the game and was able to do so by going 3/3 on third down conversions, including a 12-yard run by Chuba Hubbard early in the drive on 3rd & 10. Seattle limited the Panthers to an Eddy Pineiro 47-yard field goal, but the drive took up nearly eight minutes of game time.

On the first play from scrimmage for Seattle, Jaycee Horned picked off Geno Smith and returned it to the 15. One play later, Sam Darnold hit a wide-open Shi Smith on an over route for the touchdown, making it 10-0 within the blink of an eye.

Carolina opened things up a little bit on the next series, getting Laviska Shenault involved on a swing pass and then consecutive 17-yard check downs to RBs Raheem Blackshear and Chuba Hubbard had the Panthers on the move once again. Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman willed the offense into the end zone with Hubbard capping the drive off by stretching the ball over the plane for six.

After just seven yards of offense in the first quarter, Seattle finally found its footing hitting on a couple of explosive plays. A busted coverage led to a 38-yard completion to Marquise Goodwin, followed by a 17-yard comeback'er to Tyler Lockett. The Seahawks got their first points of the evening on a beautiful toe-drag catch by Lockett in the back of the end zone.

Geno Smith had his second blemish of the day throwing an interception to CJ Henderson, who had the help of Frankie Luvu causing the pressure in the pocket. Carolina failed to find pay dirt, but did get three more off the foot of Pineiro.

Godwin Igwebuike gave Seattle a much-needed jumpstart to its next drive with a 50-yard kick return, giving the Seahawks terrific starting field position. Just seconds before the end of the first half, Smith connected with DK Metcalf for a touchdown to make it 20-14.

Igwebuike had another big return, this time for 35 yards, to open the lid on the second half. Seattle moved the ball deep into Carolina territory but only managed to come away with three points.

The Panthers went back to controlling the clock and it worked, for the most part. They held onto the possession for nearly the final seven minutes of the third and had some big plays along the way. Terrace Marshall Jr. made an incredible catch pinning the ball in between his legs before corralling it with his hands, Darnold ran free for a gain of 26, and Foreman moved the chains on 4th & 1 inside the 10. Interim head coach Steve Wilks decided to roll the dice again, but failed on 4th & goal from the four. As baffling as it was that Carolina went for it again, it was more puzzling that after converting the first fourth down, they threw the ball four straight times.

They didn't completely abandon the run game though. In fact, it's what helped put the game away for Carolina. A mixture of Chuba Hubbard, D'Onta Foreman, and Raheem Blackshear combined to rush for 69 yards on eight carries on a scoring drive that ate up nearly six minutes. Blackshear topped things off by skipping his way into the end zone, stretching the lead to 10.

Geno Smith led one final scoring drive, completing a touchdown pass to Goodwin from 24 yards out to make it a one score game. Seattle was unable to recover the onside kick and the Panthers took a knee to drain the remaining seconds off the clock.

The Panthers return home next week for a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium is set for 1 p.m. EST.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.