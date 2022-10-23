Panthers Stun Buccaneers, 21-3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Who all had the Carolina Panthers, a 14-point underdog, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon? If so, please be sure to send me this week's lottery numbers on Twitter @Callihan_.

Despite trading away its most valuable offensive asset, Christian McCaffrey, just days ago, the Panthers were able to deliver Steve Wilks his first win as interim head coach by defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 21-3.

Stranger things transpired on the opening drive for both teams. Tom Brady put the ball right on the money for Mike Evans deep down the field that would have went for a touchdown but the ball went off of Evans' hands twice before falling incomplete. Donte Jackson, the man in coverage, fell down at about 15 yards before the ball arrived and somehow, the Panthers caught a major break.

On the very next play, Xavier Woods nearly recorded an interception but it bounced off his chest and into the air, into the diving hands of Chris Godwin, who was unable to complete the catch through the ground, forcing Tampa into a punt.

The Panthers took everyone by surprise on the very first play with a play action shot downfield to Terrace Marshall Jr. for a 38-yard gain. Last week, PJ Walker had 11 of his 16 pass attempts go behind the line of scrimmage. The play, however, would be overturned to an incompletion allowing the Buccaneers to keep their challenge.

If you are a fan of offense, this game, particularly the first half, wasn't for you. The two combined for 278 yards of total offense through two quarters and seven punts. There were a few big plays here and there but neither team could sustain anything.

Finally, with 35 seconds left in the half, the Panthers picked up the first points of the game via a 20-yard touchdown pass from P.J. Walker to DJ Moore, perfectly dropping one in to the back of the end zone.

Despite the lack of points, Walker was a bright spot completing 11-of-12 passes for 125 yards and a shiny passer rating of 137.8.

Midway through the third quarter, Brady and Mike Evans connected on a couple of passes that helped push the ball deep into Panthers' territory. With Tampa threatening to get their first points of the game, Carolina's defense buckled down on 3rd and 1 and 4th and 1, stuffing running back Leonard Fournette to cause a turnover on downs.

After three consecutive three and outs to start the second half, the Panthers went three and out again. Except this time, the drive resulted in a touchdown. D'Onta Foreman ripped off a huge 60-yard run to move the ball inside the red zone and then Chuba Hubbard broke loose and leaped into the end zone untouched to put Carolina up 14-0.

In the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, Tampa Bay finally notched its first points of the game thanks to a 27-yard field goal by Ryan Succop. Brady started the drive 4/4 but went 2/5 in pass attempts in the red zone, including three consecutive incompletions prior to Succop's chip shot.

Offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo continued to run the ball right into the teeth of Tampa's defense and it paid off. Hubbard (13-yard carry) and Foreman (27-yard carry) ushered the offense down the field quickly while P.J. Walker put the exclamation mark on the drive with a beautiful over the shoulder touchdown pass to tight end Tommy Tremble.

That touchdown would end up sealing the deal for a Panthers win. And with the win, believe it or not, Carolina is now just one game out of first place in the NFC South behind the Falcons.

Next week, the Panthers will head south to take on Atlanta with a chance to move to 3-0 in divisional play. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EST.

