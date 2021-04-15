Sam Darnold, Christian McCaffrey MVP Odds

Two years ago, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey had an unremarkable season in which he became the third running back in NFL history to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in both rushing and receiving in a single season. Due to the Panthers' 5-11 record, McCaffrey was never really considered to be in the running for the MVP award.

After missing 13 games in 2020 due to multiple injuries, McCaffrey is looking to return to his old self and be one of the most dominant running backs in the league. With the moves the Panthers have made over the past couple of months, the Panthers appear to be in a much better position to contend for a Wild Card spot. If that happens, you can be assured that McCaffrey will certainly be in the conversation for the MVP. Not to mention, that might even mean new quarterback Sam Darnold could be receiving some attention in that conversation as well.

I mean, we know that it's a bit of a longshot for Darnold to win the MVP especially in year one of a new offensive scheme but he has been given odds by the oddsmakers in Las Vegas. According to VegasInsider, Darnold has 100/1 odds or (+10000) to win the MVP while McCaffrey has 33/1 odds or (+3300).

