Score Predictions for Panthers vs Buccaneers

Picking this week's game between Carolina and Tampa Bay.

Schuyler Callihan: Buccaneers 35, Panthers 13

The Panthers are going to score 13 points? Am I crazy? Yes, but that's beside the point. A couple of field goals and one touchdown will be what Carolina musters together in this one. I know the offense has been putrid and it's hard to imagine that they'll be able to do anything without Christian McCaffrey. But D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard are capable backs. That said, Bucs in a landslide.

Matt Alquiza: Bucs 27, Panthers 6 

It’s hard to be optimistic about Carolina’s chances this week. The offense struggled to move the ball, and now PJ Walker is missing CMC and Robbie Sanderson. It’ll be a slog on offense. On defense, the Panthers are still acquitting themselves well. The Bucs offense has been stymied all year and 27 may be a stretch for them I’m predicting a blow out and I’m expecting the Bucs to have a bit of a get right game.

Tyler Ball: Buccaneers 32, Panthers 9 

Panther fans buckle up, it’s gonna be a rough one. With the trades of CMC and Anderson in the same week, PJ Walker set to start at QB and no real presence on offense..any points the Panthers can scrape together will likely be field goals or turnovers from the defense. The Bucs are also struggling some, but their offense is loaded and their defense is likely to play some solid zone coverage with the blitz making it difficult for Walker to make accurate conversions, especially on much needed 3rd downs. That being said, I’m watching for three things in this match up, pass break ups by the secondary (specifically Horn), how the Panthers can put pressure on Brady and collapse the pocket, and seeing how the Panthers will change up the run game without CMC being a workhorse at both RB and WR. Time to see how bad we are gonna hurt without CMC.

