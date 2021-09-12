September 12, 2021
Shaq Thompson, Jermaine Carter Jr. Make Jersey Number Changes

New numbers for a pair of Panthers linebackers.
Some interesting news broke before the Panthers' 2021 season opener vs the New York Jets. Linebackers Shaq Thompson and Jermaine Carter Jr. will officially change their jersey numbers, according to Darin Gantt of Panthers.com.

Thompson will be switching from No. 54 to No. 7 while Carter will be changing from No. 56 to No. 4.

The NFL eased up on jersey number restrictions this offseason by allowing players to choose from a wider range of numbers.

The expanded jerseys will allow running backs, tight ends, fullbacks, H-backs, and wide receivers to wear numbers 1-49 and 80-89; defensive backs can choose from 1-49; linebackers 1-59 and 90-99; offensive linemen 50-79; and defensive linemen 50-79 and 90-99. QBs, kickers, and punters will remain in 1-19.

