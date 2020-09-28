WATCH: Matt Rhule Begins New Tradition After Wins

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule collected his first win as a NFL head coach on Sunday as the Panthers defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 21-16.

Although the Panthers won the game, it came down to the very end. Luckily the Chargers botched a hook and ladder attempt that would have likely went in the end zone had the exchange been clean. Rhule talked about the emotions of the closing seconds and his thoughts on getting his first NFL win.

"I felt relief. When those games come down to the wire, it’s like relief, it’s like alright, we did it. But, I’m just so happy for the guys. For some of these guys, it’s been 10 straight losses. I don’t really carry that around. For me, it’s been two. I see where we are headed. But when you are a young guy and that’s all you hear, it can start to weigh on you. I thought today was the best example we’ve had of playing as a team. Guys having each other’s back, guys picking each other up. I was proud but I was just really excited for those guys. They played hard and at the end, they found a way to make it happen. It wasn’t just some magical call. It was an ugly win, but it was a win, nonetheless."

Matt Rhule is also beginning a new tradition following wins with the team singing Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline."

