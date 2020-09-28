SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

WATCH: Matt Rhule Begins New Tradition After Wins

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule collected his first win as a NFL head coach on Sunday as the Panthers defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 21-16.

Although the Panthers won the game, it came down to the very end. Luckily the Chargers botched a hook and ladder attempt that would have likely went in the end zone had the exchange been clean. Rhule talked about the emotions of the closing seconds and his thoughts on getting his first NFL win.

"I felt relief. When those games come down to the wire, it’s like relief, it’s like alright, we did it. But, I’m just so happy for the guys. For some of these guys, it’s been 10 straight losses. I don’t really carry that around. For me, it’s been two. I see where we are headed. But when you are a young guy and that’s all you hear, it can start to weigh on you. I thought today was the best example we’ve had of playing as a team. Guys having each other’s back, guys picking each other up. I was proud but I was just really excited for those guys. They played hard and at the end, they found a way to make it happen. It wasn’t just some magical call. It was an ugly win, but it was a win, nonetheless." 

Matt Rhule is also beginning a new tradition following wins with the team singing Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Panthers Outlast Chargers as Matt Rhule Collects First NFL Win

The Carolina Panthers defeat the Los Angeles Chargers

Schuyler Callihan

by

jaltorfer

All Panthers TV: Panthers Postgame with Schuyler Callihan & Jason Hewitt

Schuyler Callihan and Jason Hewitt breakdown the Panthers win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Schuyler Callihan

NFL Week 3 Forecasts: The All Panthers Staff Makes Their Predictions

Our staff predicts who will come away as winners in week three around the NFL

Schuyler Callihan

Initial Takeaways from the Panthers Win Over Chargers

Breaking down what we learned from the Panthers' week three win

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: List of Inactives & Lineup Changes for Panthers, Chargers

A full look at who will not be playing today in the Panthers week three matchup

Schuyler Callihan

All Panthers Gameday Guide: Panthers at Chargers

All the information you need for the Panthers' week three matchup

Schuyler Callihan

Score Predictions for Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers

Unveiling our staff predictions for this week's Carolina Panthers game

Schuyler Callihan

by

Catking33

All Panthers TV: Panthers vs Chargers Preview

Jason Hewitt and Schuyler Callihan go in-depth on the Panthers week three matchup

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Activate RB Reggie Bonnafon from Practice Squad

The Panthers are now back to three active running backs

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers to Watch in Week Three

Here are three players who should have your attention

Jason Hewitt