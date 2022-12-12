What Steve Wilks Said Following the Win Over the Seahawks

Opening statement

"We talked about doing something which we haven't done all year which is coming on the road, in a playoff environment, and winning a football game. I couldn't be more proud of the men in the locker room and the way that we finished that game today. Everything we do starts up front on both sides of the ball."

Emotion in his voice

"It's thrilling. Just for the men in that locker room for how hard they work, how dedicated they've been. We found ourselves to be able to work through it. I always talk about don't allow it to get in the way, whatever it may be. It started with the coaching change and I can go on and on with the different players leaving, coaches leaving, whatever. Those men in that locker room found a way to refocus and get it done."

If this is a statement win

"It's hard to win in the National Football League, regardless. And to be able to get this one on the road means a lot. Yes."

If this win could create some momentum

"I hope this is something that we can build momentum off of. That's a playoff team that we played today. To be able to get a win like this, on the road, hostile environment, 12th man, I think it's definitely a momentum builder for us and I think we definitely got to continue to build off this and go home and protect the Bank."

Passing the ball four straight times at the goal line

"We felt like maybe we could get something on them. They were crowding the line of scrimmage and they did it late in the game as well, but I wasn't going to take a chance and really throw the ball then. I felt like we were making the right decision. If you go back and look at that one, Sam probably could have ran the ball in. He tried to force it in there late and I told him go ahead and win with his legs."

How he has made this team his

"As I stated at the beginning, I don't know what's going to happen but for 13 weeks I said I was going to do it my way. With players, coaches, and the mentality and culture that I wanted to create. Our mindset doesn't change. It's all about winning the day. We're going to take it one at a time and next up is Pittsburgh. We'll figure out what happens at the end, but right now, we're just worried about the Steelers."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.