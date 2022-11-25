Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Broncos

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Broncos -1.5

4 Star play on the Panthers covering: Maybe I'm just stuck in my own head because of how I've felt about the Broncos from the very beginning of the season, but I think the Panthers actually win this one and control the game from start to finish. Yes, the Broncos defense is legit but I think this will be the most balanced offensive attack we will have seen from Carolina this season with Sam Darnold at quarterback. Heck with the +1.5, play the Panthers on the moneyline.

Over/Under: 35.5

4 Star play on the under: I don't think Vegas can make this total low enough. Denver has scored over 17 points only once this season and has scored only nine or ten points in four games. Carolina's offense isn't much better. In fact, they rank at or near the bottom of several offensive categories. On top of that, both defenses are playing well and should keep each other under 20 points. If you're putting money on the game, I'd look at all the unders. First quarter, first half, live 2nd half under, and the game.

My picks last season:

ATS: 4-6 (40%)

Over/Unders: 7-3 (70%)

Total: 11-9 (55%)

