2021 NFL Draft Picks Round by Round

Every selection of the 2021 NFL Draft.

ROUND 1

1) Jacksonville Jaguars

Pick - QB Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)

2) New York Jets

Pick - QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

3) San Francisco 49ers (from HOU through MIA)

Pick - QB Trey Lance (North Dakota State)

4) Atlanta Falcons

Pick - TE Kyle Pitts (Florida)

5) Cincinnati Bengals

Pick - WR Ja'Marr Chase (LSU)

6) Miami Dolphins (from PHI)

Pick - WR Jaylen Waddle (Alabama)

7) Detroit Lions

Pick - OT Penei Sewell (Oregon)

8) Carolina Panthers

Pick - CB Jaycee Horn (South Carolina)

9) Denver Broncos

Pick - CB Patrick Surtain II (Alabama)

10) Philadelphia Eagles (from DAL)

Pick - WR DeVonta Smith (Alabama)

11) Chicago Bears (from NYG)

Pick - QB Justin Fields (Ohio State)

12) Dallas Cowboys (from PHI through SF through MIA)

Pick - LB Micah Parsons (Penn State)

13) Los Angeles Chargers

Pick - OT Rashawn Slater (Northwestern)

14) New York Jets (from MIN)

Pick - OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (USC)

15) New England Patriots

Pick - QB Mac Jones (Alabama)

16) Arizona Cardinals

Pick - LB Zaven Collins (Tulsa)

17) Las Vegas Raiders

Pick - OT Alex Leatherwood (Alabama)

18) Miami Dolphins

Pick - DE Jaelan Phillips (Miami)

19) Washington Football Team

Pick - LB Jamin Davis (Kentucky)

20) New York Giants (from CHI)

Pick - WR Kadarius Toney (Florida)

21) Indianapolis Colts

Pick - DE Kwity Paye (Michigan)

22) Tennessee Titans

Pick - CB Caleb Farley (Virginia Tech)

23) Minnesota Vikings (NYJ through SEA)

Pick - OT Christian Darrisaw (Virginia Tech)

24) Pittsburgh Steelers

Pick - RB Najee Harris (Alabama)

25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR)

Pick - RB Travis Etienne (Clemson)

26) Cleveland Browns

Pick - CB Greg Newsome II (Northwestern)

27) Baltimore Ravens

Pick - WR Rashod Bateman (Minnesota)

28) New Orleans Saints

Pick - DE Payton Turner (Houston)

29) Green Bay Packers

Pick - CB Eric Stokes (Georgia)

30) Buffalo Bills

Pick - DE Gregory Rousseau (Miami)

31) Baltimore Ravens (from KC)

Pick - DE/LB Jayson Oweh (Penn State)

32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pick - LB Joe Tryon (Washington)

ROUND 2

33) Jacksonville Jaguars

Pick - CB Tyson Campbell (Georgia)

34) New York Jets

Pick - WR Elijah Moore (Ole Miss)

35) Denver Broncos (from ATL)

Pick - RB Javonte Williams (North Carolina)

36) Miami Dolphins (from HOU)

Pick - S Jevon Holland (Oregon)

37) Philadelphia Eagles

Pick - C Landon Dickerson (Alabama)

38) New England Patriots (from CIN)

Pick - DT Christian Barmore (Alabama)

39) Chicago Bears (from CAR)

Pick - OT Teven Jenkins (Oklahoma State)

40) Atlanta Falcons (from DEN)

Pick - S Richie Grant (UCF)

41) Detroit Lions

Pick - DT Levi Onwuzurike (Washington)

42) Detroit Lions (from NYG)

Pick - OT Liam Eichenberg (Notre Dame)

43) Las Vegas Raiders (from SF)

Pick - S Trevon Moehrig (TCU)

44) Dallas Cowboys

Pick - CB Kelvin Joseph (Kentucky)

45) Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN)

Pick - OT Walker Little (Stanford)

46) Cincinnati Bengals (from NE)

Pick - OT Jackson Carman (Clemson)

47) Los Angeles Chargers

Pick - CB Asante Samuel Jr. (Florida State)

48) San Francisco 49ers (from LV)

Pick - G Aaron Banks (Notre Dame)

49) Arizona Cardinals

Pick - WR Rondale Moore (Purdue)

50) New York Giants (from MIA)

Pick - EDGE Azeez Ojulari (Georgia)

51) Washington Football Team

Pick - OT Samuel Cosmi (Texas)

52) Cleveland Browns (from CAR through CHI)

Pick - LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Notre Dame)

53) Tennessee Titans

Pick - OT Dillon Radunz (North Dakota State)

54) Indianapolis Colts

Pick - DE Dayo Odeyingbo (Vanderbilt)

55) Pittsburgh Steelers

Pick - TE Pat Freiermuth (Penn State)

56) Seattle Seahawks

Pick - WR D'Wayne Eskridge (Western Michigan)

57) Los Angeles Rams

Pick - WR Tutu Atwell (Louisville)

58) Kansas City Chiefs (from BAL)

Pick - LB Nick Bolton (Missouri)

59) Carolina Panthers (from CLE)

Pick - WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (LSU)

60) New Orleans Saints

Pick - LB Pete Werner (Ohio State)

61) Buffalo Bills

Pick - EDGE Boogie Basham (Wake Forest)

62) Green Bay Packers

Pick - C Josh Myers (Ohio State)

63) Kansas City Chiefs

Pick - C Creed Humphrey (Oklahoma)

64) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pick - QB Kyle Trask (Florida)

Round 3

65) Jacksonville Jaguars

Pick - S Andre Cisco (Syracuse)

66) Minnesota Vikings (from NYJ)

Pick - QB Kellen Mond (Texas A&M)

67) Houston Texans

Pick - QB Davis Mills (Stanford)

68) Atlanta Falcons

Pick - OG Jalen Mayfield (Michigan)

69) Cincinnati Bengals

Pick - LB Joseph Ossai (Texas)

70) Carolina Panthers (from PHI)

Pick - OT Brady Christensen (BYU)

71) New York Giants (from DEN)

Pick - CB Aaron Robinson (UCF)

72) Detroit Lions

Pick - DT Alim McNeill (NC State)

73) Philadelphia Eagles (from CAR)

Pick - DT Milton Williams (Louisiana Tech)

74) Washington Football Team (from SF)

Pick - CB Benjamin St-Juste (Minnesota)

75) Dallas Cowboys

Pick - DT Osa Odighazuwa (UCLA)

76) New Orleans Saints (from NYG)

Pick - CB Paulson Adebo (Stanford)

77) Los Angeles Chargers

Pick - WR Josh Palmer (Tennessee)

78) Minnesota Vikings

Pick - LB Chazz Surratt (North Carolina)

79) Las Vegas Raiders (from AZ)

Pick - LB Malcolm Koonce (Buffalo)

80) Las Vegas Raiders

Pick - S Divine Deablo (Virginia Tech)

81) Miami Dolphins

Pick - TE Hunter Long (Boston College)

82) Washington Football Team

Pick - WR Dyami Brown (North Carolina)

83) Carolina Panthers (from CHI)

Pick - TE Tommy Tremble (Notre Dame)

84) Dallas Cowboys (from PHI through IND)

Pick - DE Chauncey Golston (Iowa)

85) Green Bay Packers (from TEN)

Pick - WR Amari Rodgers (Clemson)

86) Minnesota Vikins (from NYJ through SEA)

Pick - OL Wyatt Davis (Ohio State)

87) Pittsburgh Steelers

Pick - G Kendrick Green (Illinois)

88) San Francisco 49ers (from LAR)

Pick - RB Trey Sermon (Ohio State)

89) Houston Texans (from CAR through CLE)

Pick - WR Nico Collins (Michigan)

90) Minnesota Vikings (from BAL)

Pick - EDGE Patrick Jones II (Pitt)

91) Cleveland Browns (from NO)

Pick - WR Anthony Schwartz (Auburn)

92) Tennessee Titans (from GB)

Pick - LB Monty Rice (Georgia)

93) Buffalo Bills

Pick - OT Spencer Brown (Northern Iowa)

94) Baltimore Ravens (from KC)

Pick - G Ben Cleveland (Georgia)

95) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pick - OT Robert Hainsey (Notre Dame)

96) New England Patriots (compensatory selection)

Pick - EDGE Ronnie Perkins (Oklahoma)

97) Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)

Pick - TE Tre' McKitty (Georgia)

98) Denver Broncos (from NO compensatory selection)

Pick - OL Quinn Meinerz (Wisconsin-Whitewater)

99) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)

Pick - CB Nahshon Wright (Oregon State)

100) Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection)

Pick - CB Elijah Molden (Washington)

101) Detroit Lions (from LAR; compensatory selection)

Pick - CB Ifeatu Melifonwu (Syracuse)

102) San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection)

Pick - CB Ambry Thomas (Michigan)

103) Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory selection)

Pick - LB Ernest Jones (South Carolina)

104) Baltimore Ravens (special compensatory selection)

Pick - CB Brandon Stephens (SMU)

105) Denver Broncos (from NO special compensatory selection)

Pick - LB Baron Browning (Ohio State)

ROUND 4

106) Jacksonville Jaguars

Pick - DT Jay Tufele (Jaguars)

107) New York Jets

Pick - RB Michael Carter (North Carolina)

108) Atlanta Falcons

Pick - CB Darren Hall (San Diego State)

109) Tennessee Titans (from CAR through HOU)

Pick - WR Dez Fitzpatrick (Louisville)

110) Cleveland Browns (from PHI)

Pick - OT James Hudson (Cincinnati)

111) Cincinnati Bengals

Pick - DE Cam Sample (Tulane)

112) Detroit Lions

Pick - WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (USC)

113) Detroit Lions (from CLE through CAR)

Pick - LB Derrick Barnes (Purdue)

114) Atlanta Falcons (from DEN)

Pick - C Drew Dalman (Stanford)

115) Dallas Cowboys

Pick - LB Jabril Cox (LSU)

116) New York Giants

Pick - EDGE Elerson Smith (Northern Iowa)

117) Los Angeles Rams (from SF)

Pick - DT Bobby Brown (Texas A&M)

118) Los Angeles Chargers

Pick - EDGE Chris Rumph II (Duke)

119) Minnesota Vikings

Pick - RB Kene Nwangwu (Iowa State)

120) New England Patriots

Pick - RB Rhamondre Stevenson (Oklahoma)

121) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR through LV)

Pick - EDGE Jordan Smith (UAB)

122) Cincinnati Bengals (from NE through AZ through HOU)

Pick - DT Tyler Shelvin (LSU)

123) Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)

Pick - CB Zech McPhearson (Texas Tech)

124) Washington Football Team

Pick - TE John Bates (Boise State)

125) Minnesota Vikings (from CHI)

Pick - CB Camryn Bynum (Cal)

126) Carolina Panthers (from TEN)

Pick - RB Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State)

127) Indianapolis Colts

Pick - TE Kylen Granson (SMU)

128) Pittsburgh Steelers

Pick - OT Dan Moore Jr. (Texas A&M)

129) New England Patriots (from SEA)

Pick - WR Jaelon Darden (North Texas)

130) Los Angeles Rams (from JAX)

Pick - CB Robert Rochell (Central Arkansas)

131) Baltimore Ravens

Pick - WR Tylan Wallace (Oklahoma State)

132) Cleveland Browns

Pick - DT Tommy Togiai (Ohio State)

133) New Orleans Saints

Pick - QB Ian Book (Notre Dame)

134) Minnesota Vikings (from BUF; conditional)

Pick - DE Janarius Robinson (Florida State)

135) Tennessee Titans (from GB)

Pick - EDGE Rashad Weaver (Pitt)

136) Arizona Cardinals (from BAL through KC)

Pick - S Marco Wilson (Florida)

137) Seattle Seahawks (from TB)

Pick - CB Tre Brown (Oklahoma)

138) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)

Pick - OT Josh Ball (Marshall)

139) Cincinnati Bengals (from NE compensatory selection)

Pick - OT D'Ante Smith (East Carolina)

140) Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory selection)

Pick - LB Buddy Johnson (Texas A&M)

141) Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)

Pick - WR Jacob Harris (UCF)

142) Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)

Pick - OT Royce Newman (Ole Miss)

143) Las Vegas Raiders (from NYJ through MIN compensatory selection)

Pick - S Tyree Gillespie (Missouri)

144) Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection)

Pick - EDGE Josh Kaindoh (Florida State)

Round 5

145) Jacksonville Jaguars

Pick - TE Luke Farrell (Ohio State)

146) New York Jets

Pick - S Jamien Sherwood (Auburn)

147) Houston Texans

Pick - TE Brevin Jordan (Miami)

148) Atlanta Falcons

Pick - DT Ta'Quon Graham (Texas A&M)

149) Cincinnati Bengals

Pick - K Evan McPherson (Florida)

150) Philadelphia Eagles

Pick - RB Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis)

151) Chicago Bears (from CAR)

Pick - OL Larry Borom (Missouri)

152) Denver Broncos

Pick - S Caden Sterns (Texas)

153) Cleveland Browns (from DET)

Pick - LB Tony Fields II (West Virginia)

154) New York Jets (from NYG)

Pick - CB Michael Carter (Duke)

155) San Francisco 49ers

Pick - OT Jaylon Moore (Western Michigan)

156) Pittsburgh Steelers (from MIA through DAL through PHI)

Pick - DT Isaiahh Loudermilk (Wisconsin)

157) Minnesota Vikings

Pick - WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette (Iowa)

158) Carolina Panthers (from HOU through NE)

Pick - DL Daviyon Nixon (Iowa)

159) Los Angeles Chargers

Pick - OL Brenden Jaimes (Nebraska)

160) Baltimore Ravens (from ARI)

Pick - CB Shaun Wade (Ohio State)

161) Buffalo Bills (from LV)

Pick - OL Tommy Doyle (Miami - OH)

162) Kansas City Chiefs (from LV through MIA)

Pick - TE Noah Gray (Duke)

163) Washington Football Team

Pick - S Darrick Forrest (Cincinnati)

164) Denver Broncos (from CHI)

Pick - S Jamar Johnson (Indiana)

165) Indianapolis Colts

Pick - S Shawn Davis (Florida)

166) Carolina Panthers (from TEN)

Pick - CB Keith Taylor Jr. (Washington)

167) Las Vegas Raiders (from SEA)

Pick - CB Nate Hobbs (Illinois)

168) Minnesota Vikings (from PIT through BAL)

Pick - TE Zach Davidson (Central Missouri)

169) Cleveland Browns (from LAR)

Pick - S Richard LeCounte III (Georgia)

170) Houston Texans (from JAX through CLE)

Pick - LB Garrett Wallow (TCU)

171) Baltimore Ravens

Pick - EDGE Daelin Hayes (Notre Dame)

172) San Francisco 49ers (from NO)

Pick - CB Deommodore Lenoir (Oregon)

173) Green Bay Packers

Pick - DL Tedarell Slaton (Florida)

174) Los Angeles Rams (from BUF)

Pick - EDGE Ernest Brown (Northwestern)

175) New York Jets (from KC)

Pick - CB Jason Pinnock (Pitt)

176) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pick - LB K.J. Britt (Auburn)

177) New England Patriots (compensatory selection)

Pick - LB Cameron McGrone (Michigan)

178) Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)

Pick - CB Shemar Jean-Charles (Appalachian State)

179) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)

Pick - WR Simi Fehoko (Stanford)

180) San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)

Pick - S Talana Hufanga (SCU)

181) Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection)

Pick - WR Cornell Powell (Clemson)

182) Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection)

Pick - DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji (Notre Dame)

183) Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection)

Pick - CB Avery Williams (Boise State)

184) Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection)

Pick - FB Ben Mason (Michigan)

Round 6

185) Los Angeles Chargers (from JAX through TEN)

Pick - LB Nick Niemann (Iowa)

186) New York Jets

Pick - S Hamsah Nasirildeen (Florida State)

187) Atlanta Falcons

Pick - WR Frank Darby (Arizona State)

188) New England Patriots (from HOU)

Pick - S Joshuah Bledsoe (Missouri)

189) Philadelphia Eagles

Pick - DL Marlon Tuipulotu (USC)

190) Cincinnati Bengals

Pick - OL Trey Hill (Bengals)

191) Philadelphia Eagles (from DEN)

Pick - EDGE Tarron Jackson (Coastal Carolina)

192) Dallas Cowboys (from DET)

Pick - DT Quinton Bohanna (Kentucky)

193) Carolina Panthers

Pick - OL Deonte Brown (Alabama)

194) San Francisco 49ers

Pick - RB Elijah Mitchell (Louisiana)

195) Houston Texans (from DAL through NE)

Pick - DT Roy Lopez (Arizona)

196) New York Giants

Pick - RB Gary Brightwell (Arizona)

197) New England Patriots

Pick - OT William Sherman (Colorado)

198) Los Angeles Chargers

Pick - RB Larry Rountree (Missouri)

199) Minnesota Vikings

Pick - DT Jaylen Twyman (Pitt)

200) New York Jets (from LV)

Pick - CB Brandin Echols (Kentucky)

201) New York Giants (from AZ)

Pick - CB Rodarius Williams (Oklahoma State)

202) Cincinnati Bengals (from MIA through HOU)

Pick - RB Chris Evans (Michigan)

203) Buffalo Bills (from HOU through WAS through LV and MIA)

Pick - WR Marquez Stevenson (Houston)

204) Carolina Panthers (from CHI)

Pick - WR Shi Smith (South Carolina)

205) Tennessee Titans

Pick - WR Racey McMath (LSU)

206) New Orleans Saints (from IND)

Pick - OT Landon Young (Kentucky)

207) New York Jets (from KC through PIT through MIA)

Pick - DT Jonathan Marshall (Arkansas)

208) Seattle Seahawks (from CHI through SEA through MIA conditional)

Pick - OT Stone Forsythe (Florida)

209) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR)

Pick - WR Jalen Camp (Georgia Tech)

210) Arizona Cardinals (from BAL)

Pick - EDGE Victor Dimukeje (Duke)

211) Cleveland Browns

Pick - RB Demetric Felton (UCLA)

212) Buffalo Bills (from HOU through NO)

Pick - S Damar Hamlin (Pitt)

213) Buffalo Bills

Pick - CB Rachad Wildgoose Jr. (Wisconsin)

214) Green Bay Packers

Pick - OL Cole Van Lanen (Wisconsin)

215) Tennessee Titans (from KC)

Pick - S Brady Breeze (Oregon)

216) Pittsburgh Steelers (from TB)

Pick - EDGE Quincy Roche (Miami - FL)

217) Chicago Bears (from TB compensatory selection)

Pick - RB Khalil Herbert (Virginia Tech)

218) Indianapolis Colts (from NO compensatory selection)

Pick - QB Sam Ehlinger (Texas)

219) Denver Broncos (from ATL compensatory selection)

Pick - WR Seth Williams (Auburn)

220) Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)

Pick - LB Isaiah McDuffie (Boston College)

221) Chicago Bears (compensatory selection)

Pick - WR Dazz Newsome (North Carolina)

222) Carolina Panthers (compensatory selection)

Pick - LS Thomas Fletcher (Alabama)

223) Arizona Cardinals (from MIN compensatory selection)

Pick - CB Tay Gowan (Central Florida)

224) Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory selection)

Pick - S JaCoby Stevens (LSU)

225) Washington Football Team (from PHI compensatory selection)

Pick - LS Camaron Cheeseman (Michigan)

226) Kansas City Chiefs (from NYJ through CAR compensatory selection)

Pick - G Trey Smith (Tennessee)

227) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)

Pick - CB Israel Mukuamu (South Carolina)

228) Chicago Bears (compensatory selection)

Pick - CB Thomas Graham (Oregon)

Round 7

229) Indianapolis Colts (from NO through JAX)

Pick - WR Michael Strachan (Charleston)

230) Las Vegas Raiders (from SF through NYJ)

Pick - C Jimmy Morrissey (Pittsburgh)

231) Miami Dolphins (from HOU)

Pick - OT Larnel Coleman (UMass)

232) Carolina Panthers

Pick - DT Phil Hoskins (Kentucky)

233) Los Angeles Rams (from HOU through CIN)

Pick - RB Jake Funk (Maryland)

234) Philadelphia Eagles

Pick - EDGE Patrick Johnson (Tulane)

235) Cincinnati Bengals (from DET through SEA)

Pick - EDGE Wyatt Hubert (Kansas State)

236) Buffalo Bills (from CAR)

Pick - OL Jack Anderson (Texas Tech)

237) Denver Broncos

Pick - CB Kary Vincent Jr. (LSU)

238) Dallas Cowboys

Pick - OL Matt Farniok (Nebraska)

239) Denver Broncos (from NYG)

Pick - LB Jonathan Cooper (Ohio State)

240) Washington Football Team (from PHI through SF)

Pick - EDGE William Bradley-King (Baylor)

241) Los Angeles Chargers

Pick - S Mark Webb (Georgia)

242) New England Patriots

Pick - WR Tre Nixon (UCF)

243) Arizona Cardinals

Pick - S James Wiggins (Cincinnati)

244) Miami Dolphins (from WFT through LV)

Pick - RB Gerrid Doaks (Cincinnati)

245) Pittsburgh Steelers (from MIA)

Pick - CB Tre Norwood (Oklahoma)

246) Washington Football Team

Pick - EDGE Shaka Toney (Penn State)

247) Arizona Cardinals (from CHI through LV)

Pick - C Michael Menet (Penn State)

248) Indianapolis Colts

Pick - OT Will Fries (Penn State)

249) Los Angeles Rams (from JAX through TEN)

Pick - WR Ben Skowronek (Texas Tech)

250) Chicago Bears (from SEA)

Pick - DT Khyiris Tonga (BYU)

251) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from PIT)

Pick - CB Chris Wilcox (BYU)

252) Los Angeles Rams

Pick - EDGE Chris Garrett (Concordia-St. Paul)

253) Denver Broncos (from CLE)

Pick - DE Marquiss Spencer (Mississippi State)

254) Pittsburgh Steelers (from BAL)

Pick - P Pressley Harvin III (Georgia Tech)

255) New Orleans Saints

Pick - WR Kawaan Baker (South Alabama)

256) Green Bay Packers

Pick - Kylin Hill (Mississippi State)

257) Detroit Lions (from CLE through BUF)

Pick - RB Jermar Jefferson (Oregon State)

258) Washington Football Team (from MIA through KC)

Pick - WR Dax Milne (BYU)

259) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pick - LB Grant Stuard (Houston)

