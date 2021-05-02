2021 NFL Draft Picks Round by Round
ROUND 1
1) Jacksonville Jaguars
Pick - QB Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)
2) New York Jets
Pick - QB Zach Wilson (BYU)
3) San Francisco 49ers (from HOU through MIA)
Pick - QB Trey Lance (North Dakota State)
4) Atlanta Falcons
Pick - TE Kyle Pitts (Florida)
5) Cincinnati Bengals
Pick - WR Ja'Marr Chase (LSU)
6) Miami Dolphins (from PHI)
Pick - WR Jaylen Waddle (Alabama)
7) Detroit Lions
Pick - OT Penei Sewell (Oregon)
8) Carolina Panthers
Pick - CB Jaycee Horn (South Carolina)
9) Denver Broncos
Pick - CB Patrick Surtain II (Alabama)
10) Philadelphia Eagles (from DAL)
Pick - WR DeVonta Smith (Alabama)
11) Chicago Bears (from NYG)
Pick - QB Justin Fields (Ohio State)
12) Dallas Cowboys (from PHI through SF through MIA)
Pick - LB Micah Parsons (Penn State)
13) Los Angeles Chargers
Pick - OT Rashawn Slater (Northwestern)
14) New York Jets (from MIN)
Pick - OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (USC)
15) New England Patriots
Pick - QB Mac Jones (Alabama)
16) Arizona Cardinals
Pick - LB Zaven Collins (Tulsa)
17) Las Vegas Raiders
Pick - OT Alex Leatherwood (Alabama)
18) Miami Dolphins
Pick - DE Jaelan Phillips (Miami)
19) Washington Football Team
Pick - LB Jamin Davis (Kentucky)
20) New York Giants (from CHI)
Pick - WR Kadarius Toney (Florida)
21) Indianapolis Colts
Pick - DE Kwity Paye (Michigan)
22) Tennessee Titans
Pick - CB Caleb Farley (Virginia Tech)
23) Minnesota Vikings (NYJ through SEA)
Pick - OT Christian Darrisaw (Virginia Tech)
24) Pittsburgh Steelers
Pick - RB Najee Harris (Alabama)
25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR)
Pick - RB Travis Etienne (Clemson)
26) Cleveland Browns
Pick - CB Greg Newsome II (Northwestern)
27) Baltimore Ravens
Pick - WR Rashod Bateman (Minnesota)
28) New Orleans Saints
Pick - DE Payton Turner (Houston)
29) Green Bay Packers
Pick - CB Eric Stokes (Georgia)
30) Buffalo Bills
Pick - DE Gregory Rousseau (Miami)
31) Baltimore Ravens (from KC)
Pick - DE/LB Jayson Oweh (Penn State)
32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Pick - LB Joe Tryon (Washington)
ROUND 2
33) Jacksonville Jaguars
Pick - CB Tyson Campbell (Georgia)
34) New York Jets
Pick - WR Elijah Moore (Ole Miss)
35) Denver Broncos (from ATL)
Pick - RB Javonte Williams (North Carolina)
36) Miami Dolphins (from HOU)
Pick - S Jevon Holland (Oregon)
37) Philadelphia Eagles
Pick - C Landon Dickerson (Alabama)
38) New England Patriots (from CIN)
Pick - DT Christian Barmore (Alabama)
39) Chicago Bears (from CAR)
Pick - OT Teven Jenkins (Oklahoma State)
40) Atlanta Falcons (from DEN)
Pick - S Richie Grant (UCF)
41) Detroit Lions
Pick - DT Levi Onwuzurike (Washington)
42) Detroit Lions (from NYG)
Pick - OT Liam Eichenberg (Notre Dame)
43) Las Vegas Raiders (from SF)
Pick - S Trevon Moehrig (TCU)
44) Dallas Cowboys
Pick - CB Kelvin Joseph (Kentucky)
45) Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN)
Pick - OT Walker Little (Stanford)
46) Cincinnati Bengals (from NE)
Pick - OT Jackson Carman (Clemson)
47) Los Angeles Chargers
Pick - CB Asante Samuel Jr. (Florida State)
48) San Francisco 49ers (from LV)
Pick - G Aaron Banks (Notre Dame)
49) Arizona Cardinals
Pick - WR Rondale Moore (Purdue)
50) New York Giants (from MIA)
Pick - EDGE Azeez Ojulari (Georgia)
51) Washington Football Team
Pick - OT Samuel Cosmi (Texas)
52) Cleveland Browns (from CAR through CHI)
Pick - LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Notre Dame)
53) Tennessee Titans
Pick - OT Dillon Radunz (North Dakota State)
54) Indianapolis Colts
Pick - DE Dayo Odeyingbo (Vanderbilt)
55) Pittsburgh Steelers
Pick - TE Pat Freiermuth (Penn State)
56) Seattle Seahawks
Pick - WR D'Wayne Eskridge (Western Michigan)
57) Los Angeles Rams
Pick - WR Tutu Atwell (Louisville)
58) Kansas City Chiefs (from BAL)
Pick - LB Nick Bolton (Missouri)
59) Carolina Panthers (from CLE)
Pick - WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (LSU)
60) New Orleans Saints
Pick - LB Pete Werner (Ohio State)
61) Buffalo Bills
Pick - EDGE Boogie Basham (Wake Forest)
62) Green Bay Packers
Pick - C Josh Myers (Ohio State)
63) Kansas City Chiefs
Pick - C Creed Humphrey (Oklahoma)
64) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Pick - QB Kyle Trask (Florida)
Round 3
65) Jacksonville Jaguars
Pick - S Andre Cisco (Syracuse)
66) Minnesota Vikings (from NYJ)
Pick - QB Kellen Mond (Texas A&M)
67) Houston Texans
Pick - QB Davis Mills (Stanford)
68) Atlanta Falcons
Pick - OG Jalen Mayfield (Michigan)
69) Cincinnati Bengals
Pick - LB Joseph Ossai (Texas)
70) Carolina Panthers (from PHI)
Pick - OT Brady Christensen (BYU)
71) New York Giants (from DEN)
Pick - CB Aaron Robinson (UCF)
72) Detroit Lions
Pick - DT Alim McNeill (NC State)
73) Philadelphia Eagles (from CAR)
Pick - DT Milton Williams (Louisiana Tech)
74) Washington Football Team (from SF)
Pick - CB Benjamin St-Juste (Minnesota)
75) Dallas Cowboys
Pick - DT Osa Odighazuwa (UCLA)
76) New Orleans Saints (from NYG)
Pick - CB Paulson Adebo (Stanford)
77) Los Angeles Chargers
Pick - WR Josh Palmer (Tennessee)
78) Minnesota Vikings
Pick - LB Chazz Surratt (North Carolina)
79) Las Vegas Raiders (from AZ)
Pick - LB Malcolm Koonce (Buffalo)
80) Las Vegas Raiders
Pick - S Divine Deablo (Virginia Tech)
81) Miami Dolphins
Pick - TE Hunter Long (Boston College)
82) Washington Football Team
Pick - WR Dyami Brown (North Carolina)
83) Carolina Panthers (from CHI)
Pick - TE Tommy Tremble (Notre Dame)
84) Dallas Cowboys (from PHI through IND)
Pick - DE Chauncey Golston (Iowa)
85) Green Bay Packers (from TEN)
Pick - WR Amari Rodgers (Clemson)
86) Minnesota Vikins (from NYJ through SEA)
Pick - OL Wyatt Davis (Ohio State)
87) Pittsburgh Steelers
Pick - G Kendrick Green (Illinois)
88) San Francisco 49ers (from LAR)
Pick - RB Trey Sermon (Ohio State)
89) Houston Texans (from CAR through CLE)
Pick - WR Nico Collins (Michigan)
90) Minnesota Vikings (from BAL)
Pick - EDGE Patrick Jones II (Pitt)
91) Cleveland Browns (from NO)
Pick - WR Anthony Schwartz (Auburn)
92) Tennessee Titans (from GB)
Pick - LB Monty Rice (Georgia)
93) Buffalo Bills
Pick - OT Spencer Brown (Northern Iowa)
94) Baltimore Ravens (from KC)
Pick - G Ben Cleveland (Georgia)
95) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Pick - OT Robert Hainsey (Notre Dame)
96) New England Patriots (compensatory selection)
Pick - EDGE Ronnie Perkins (Oklahoma)
97) Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)
Pick - TE Tre' McKitty (Georgia)
98) Denver Broncos (from NO compensatory selection)
Pick - OL Quinn Meinerz (Wisconsin-Whitewater)
99) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
Pick - CB Nahshon Wright (Oregon State)
100) Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection)
Pick - CB Elijah Molden (Washington)
101) Detroit Lions (from LAR; compensatory selection)
Pick - CB Ifeatu Melifonwu (Syracuse)
102) San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection)
Pick - CB Ambry Thomas (Michigan)
103) Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory selection)
Pick - LB Ernest Jones (South Carolina)
104) Baltimore Ravens (special compensatory selection)
Pick - CB Brandon Stephens (SMU)
105) Denver Broncos (from NO special compensatory selection)
Pick - LB Baron Browning (Ohio State)
ROUND 4
106) Jacksonville Jaguars
Pick - DT Jay Tufele (Jaguars)
107) New York Jets
Pick - RB Michael Carter (North Carolina)
108) Atlanta Falcons
Pick - CB Darren Hall (San Diego State)
109) Tennessee Titans (from CAR through HOU)
Pick - WR Dez Fitzpatrick (Louisville)
110) Cleveland Browns (from PHI)
Pick - OT James Hudson (Cincinnati)
111) Cincinnati Bengals
Pick - DE Cam Sample (Tulane)
112) Detroit Lions
Pick - WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (USC)
113) Detroit Lions (from CLE through CAR)
Pick - LB Derrick Barnes (Purdue)
114) Atlanta Falcons (from DEN)
Pick - C Drew Dalman (Stanford)
115) Dallas Cowboys
Pick - LB Jabril Cox (LSU)
116) New York Giants
Pick - EDGE Elerson Smith (Northern Iowa)
117) Los Angeles Rams (from SF)
Pick - DT Bobby Brown (Texas A&M)
118) Los Angeles Chargers
Pick - EDGE Chris Rumph II (Duke)
119) Minnesota Vikings
Pick - RB Kene Nwangwu (Iowa State)
120) New England Patriots
Pick - RB Rhamondre Stevenson (Oklahoma)
121) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR through LV)
Pick - EDGE Jordan Smith (UAB)
122) Cincinnati Bengals (from NE through AZ through HOU)
Pick - DT Tyler Shelvin (LSU)
123) Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)
Pick - CB Zech McPhearson (Texas Tech)
124) Washington Football Team
Pick - TE John Bates (Boise State)
125) Minnesota Vikings (from CHI)
Pick - CB Camryn Bynum (Cal)
126) Carolina Panthers (from TEN)
Pick - RB Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State)
127) Indianapolis Colts
Pick - TE Kylen Granson (SMU)
128) Pittsburgh Steelers
Pick - OT Dan Moore Jr. (Texas A&M)
129) New England Patriots (from SEA)
Pick - WR Jaelon Darden (North Texas)
130) Los Angeles Rams (from JAX)
Pick - CB Robert Rochell (Central Arkansas)
131) Baltimore Ravens
Pick - WR Tylan Wallace (Oklahoma State)
132) Cleveland Browns
Pick - DT Tommy Togiai (Ohio State)
133) New Orleans Saints
Pick - QB Ian Book (Notre Dame)
134) Minnesota Vikings (from BUF; conditional)
Pick - DE Janarius Robinson (Florida State)
135) Tennessee Titans (from GB)
Pick - EDGE Rashad Weaver (Pitt)
136) Arizona Cardinals (from BAL through KC)
Pick - S Marco Wilson (Florida)
137) Seattle Seahawks (from TB)
Pick - CB Tre Brown (Oklahoma)
138) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
Pick - OT Josh Ball (Marshall)
139) Cincinnati Bengals (from NE compensatory selection)
Pick - OT D'Ante Smith (East Carolina)
140) Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory selection)
Pick - LB Buddy Johnson (Texas A&M)
141) Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)
Pick - WR Jacob Harris (UCF)
142) Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
Pick - OT Royce Newman (Ole Miss)
143) Las Vegas Raiders (from NYJ through MIN compensatory selection)
Pick - S Tyree Gillespie (Missouri)
144) Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection)
Pick - EDGE Josh Kaindoh (Florida State)
Round 5
145) Jacksonville Jaguars
Pick - TE Luke Farrell (Ohio State)
146) New York Jets
Pick - S Jamien Sherwood (Auburn)
147) Houston Texans
Pick - TE Brevin Jordan (Miami)
148) Atlanta Falcons
Pick - DT Ta'Quon Graham (Texas A&M)
149) Cincinnati Bengals
Pick - K Evan McPherson (Florida)
150) Philadelphia Eagles
Pick - RB Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis)
151) Chicago Bears (from CAR)
Pick - OL Larry Borom (Missouri)
152) Denver Broncos
Pick - S Caden Sterns (Texas)
153) Cleveland Browns (from DET)
Pick - LB Tony Fields II (West Virginia)
154) New York Jets (from NYG)
Pick - CB Michael Carter (Duke)
155) San Francisco 49ers
Pick - OT Jaylon Moore (Western Michigan)
156) Pittsburgh Steelers (from MIA through DAL through PHI)
Pick - DT Isaiahh Loudermilk (Wisconsin)
157) Minnesota Vikings
Pick - WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette (Iowa)
158) Carolina Panthers (from HOU through NE)
Pick - DL Daviyon Nixon (Iowa)
159) Los Angeles Chargers
Pick - OL Brenden Jaimes (Nebraska)
160) Baltimore Ravens (from ARI)
Pick - CB Shaun Wade (Ohio State)
161) Buffalo Bills (from LV)
Pick - OL Tommy Doyle (Miami - OH)
162) Kansas City Chiefs (from LV through MIA)
Pick - TE Noah Gray (Duke)
163) Washington Football Team
Pick - S Darrick Forrest (Cincinnati)
164) Denver Broncos (from CHI)
Pick - S Jamar Johnson (Indiana)
165) Indianapolis Colts
Pick - S Shawn Davis (Florida)
166) Carolina Panthers (from TEN)
Pick - CB Keith Taylor Jr. (Washington)
167) Las Vegas Raiders (from SEA)
Pick - CB Nate Hobbs (Illinois)
168) Minnesota Vikings (from PIT through BAL)
Pick - TE Zach Davidson (Central Missouri)
169) Cleveland Browns (from LAR)
Pick - S Richard LeCounte III (Georgia)
170) Houston Texans (from JAX through CLE)
Pick - LB Garrett Wallow (TCU)
171) Baltimore Ravens
Pick - EDGE Daelin Hayes (Notre Dame)
172) San Francisco 49ers (from NO)
Pick - CB Deommodore Lenoir (Oregon)
173) Green Bay Packers
Pick - DL Tedarell Slaton (Florida)
174) Los Angeles Rams (from BUF)
Pick - EDGE Ernest Brown (Northwestern)
175) New York Jets (from KC)
Pick - CB Jason Pinnock (Pitt)
176) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Pick - LB K.J. Britt (Auburn)
177) New England Patriots (compensatory selection)
Pick - LB Cameron McGrone (Michigan)
178) Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
Pick - CB Shemar Jean-Charles (Appalachian State)
179) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
Pick - WR Simi Fehoko (Stanford)
180) San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)
Pick - S Talana Hufanga (SCU)
181) Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection)
Pick - WR Cornell Powell (Clemson)
182) Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection)
Pick - DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji (Notre Dame)
183) Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection)
Pick - CB Avery Williams (Boise State)
184) Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection)
Pick - FB Ben Mason (Michigan)
Round 6
185) Los Angeles Chargers (from JAX through TEN)
Pick - LB Nick Niemann (Iowa)
186) New York Jets
Pick - S Hamsah Nasirildeen (Florida State)
187) Atlanta Falcons
Pick - WR Frank Darby (Arizona State)
188) New England Patriots (from HOU)
Pick - S Joshuah Bledsoe (Missouri)
189) Philadelphia Eagles
Pick - DL Marlon Tuipulotu (USC)
190) Cincinnati Bengals
Pick - OL Trey Hill (Bengals)
191) Philadelphia Eagles (from DEN)
Pick - EDGE Tarron Jackson (Coastal Carolina)
192) Dallas Cowboys (from DET)
Pick - DT Quinton Bohanna (Kentucky)
193) Carolina Panthers
Pick - OL Deonte Brown (Alabama)
194) San Francisco 49ers
Pick - RB Elijah Mitchell (Louisiana)
195) Houston Texans (from DAL through NE)
Pick - DT Roy Lopez (Arizona)
196) New York Giants
Pick - RB Gary Brightwell (Arizona)
197) New England Patriots
Pick - OT William Sherman (Colorado)
198) Los Angeles Chargers
Pick - RB Larry Rountree (Missouri)
199) Minnesota Vikings
Pick - DT Jaylen Twyman (Pitt)
200) New York Jets (from LV)
Pick - CB Brandin Echols (Kentucky)
201) New York Giants (from AZ)
Pick - CB Rodarius Williams (Oklahoma State)
202) Cincinnati Bengals (from MIA through HOU)
Pick - RB Chris Evans (Michigan)
203) Buffalo Bills (from HOU through WAS through LV and MIA)
Pick - WR Marquez Stevenson (Houston)
204) Carolina Panthers (from CHI)
Pick - WR Shi Smith (South Carolina)
205) Tennessee Titans
Pick - WR Racey McMath (LSU)
206) New Orleans Saints (from IND)
Pick - OT Landon Young (Kentucky)
207) New York Jets (from KC through PIT through MIA)
Pick - DT Jonathan Marshall (Arkansas)
208) Seattle Seahawks (from CHI through SEA through MIA conditional)
Pick - OT Stone Forsythe (Florida)
209) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR)
Pick - WR Jalen Camp (Georgia Tech)
210) Arizona Cardinals (from BAL)
Pick - EDGE Victor Dimukeje (Duke)
211) Cleveland Browns
Pick - RB Demetric Felton (UCLA)
212) Buffalo Bills (from HOU through NO)
Pick - S Damar Hamlin (Pitt)
213) Buffalo Bills
Pick - CB Rachad Wildgoose Jr. (Wisconsin)
214) Green Bay Packers
Pick - OL Cole Van Lanen (Wisconsin)
215) Tennessee Titans (from KC)
Pick - S Brady Breeze (Oregon)
216) Pittsburgh Steelers (from TB)
Pick - EDGE Quincy Roche (Miami - FL)
217) Chicago Bears (from TB compensatory selection)
Pick - RB Khalil Herbert (Virginia Tech)
218) Indianapolis Colts (from NO compensatory selection)
Pick - QB Sam Ehlinger (Texas)
219) Denver Broncos (from ATL compensatory selection)
Pick - WR Seth Williams (Auburn)
220) Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
Pick - LB Isaiah McDuffie (Boston College)
221) Chicago Bears (compensatory selection)
Pick - WR Dazz Newsome (North Carolina)
222) Carolina Panthers (compensatory selection)
Pick - LS Thomas Fletcher (Alabama)
223) Arizona Cardinals (from MIN compensatory selection)
Pick - CB Tay Gowan (Central Florida)
224) Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory selection)
Pick - S JaCoby Stevens (LSU)
225) Washington Football Team (from PHI compensatory selection)
Pick - LS Camaron Cheeseman (Michigan)
226) Kansas City Chiefs (from NYJ through CAR compensatory selection)
Pick - G Trey Smith (Tennessee)
227) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
Pick - CB Israel Mukuamu (South Carolina)
228) Chicago Bears (compensatory selection)
Pick - CB Thomas Graham (Oregon)
Round 7
229) Indianapolis Colts (from NO through JAX)
Pick - WR Michael Strachan (Charleston)
230) Las Vegas Raiders (from SF through NYJ)
Pick - C Jimmy Morrissey (Pittsburgh)
231) Miami Dolphins (from HOU)
Pick - OT Larnel Coleman (UMass)
232) Carolina Panthers
Pick - DT Phil Hoskins (Kentucky)
233) Los Angeles Rams (from HOU through CIN)
Pick - RB Jake Funk (Maryland)
234) Philadelphia Eagles
Pick - EDGE Patrick Johnson (Tulane)
235) Cincinnati Bengals (from DET through SEA)
Pick - EDGE Wyatt Hubert (Kansas State)
236) Buffalo Bills (from CAR)
Pick - OL Jack Anderson (Texas Tech)
237) Denver Broncos
Pick - CB Kary Vincent Jr. (LSU)
238) Dallas Cowboys
Pick - OL Matt Farniok (Nebraska)
239) Denver Broncos (from NYG)
Pick - LB Jonathan Cooper (Ohio State)
240) Washington Football Team (from PHI through SF)
Pick - EDGE William Bradley-King (Baylor)
241) Los Angeles Chargers
Pick - S Mark Webb (Georgia)
242) New England Patriots
Pick - WR Tre Nixon (UCF)
243) Arizona Cardinals
Pick - S James Wiggins (Cincinnati)
244) Miami Dolphins (from WFT through LV)
Pick - RB Gerrid Doaks (Cincinnati)
245) Pittsburgh Steelers (from MIA)
Pick - CB Tre Norwood (Oklahoma)
246) Washington Football Team
Pick - EDGE Shaka Toney (Penn State)
247) Arizona Cardinals (from CHI through LV)
Pick - C Michael Menet (Penn State)
248) Indianapolis Colts
Pick - OT Will Fries (Penn State)
249) Los Angeles Rams (from JAX through TEN)
Pick - WR Ben Skowronek (Texas Tech)
250) Chicago Bears (from SEA)
Pick - DT Khyiris Tonga (BYU)
251) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from PIT)
Pick - CB Chris Wilcox (BYU)
252) Los Angeles Rams
Pick - EDGE Chris Garrett (Concordia-St. Paul)
253) Denver Broncos (from CLE)
Pick - DE Marquiss Spencer (Mississippi State)
254) Pittsburgh Steelers (from BAL)
Pick - P Pressley Harvin III (Georgia Tech)
255) New Orleans Saints
Pick - WR Kawaan Baker (South Alabama)
256) Green Bay Packers
Pick - Kylin Hill (Mississippi State)
257) Detroit Lions (from CLE through BUF)
Pick - RB Jermar Jefferson (Oregon State)
258) Washington Football Team (from MIA through KC)
Pick - WR Dax Milne (BYU)
259) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Pick - LB Grant Stuard (Houston)
