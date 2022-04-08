2022 Carolina Panthers Free Agency Grades + Evaluation

With just a few weeks until the 2022 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers aren't likely to make many changes to its roster. General manager Scott Fitterer stated that he felt pretty good with the moves they made in free agency and that they "took two steps forward" already this offseason.

Just how well did the Panthers do in free agency? We take a look at each signing and hand out a grade.

RB D'Onta Foreman | Grade: A+ Foreman won't put up huge numbers due to the fact that he will be backing up Christian McCaffrey, arguably the best running back in the NFL. However, the Panthers absolutely needed to bring in a powerful, downhill back that can move the chains on 3rd and short and punch it in on goal-line situations. I felt like he could have gone somewhere to be a starter after what he did filling in for Derrick Henry this past season. This signing will also reduce the number of hits McCaffrey takes throughout the season. WR Rashard Higgins | Grade D Higgins will compete for the third receiver spot, but I'm not sold on him becoming the answer behind DJ Moore and Robby Anderson. Six years into his career, Higgins averages just 22.8 receptions and 315 yards per season. He doesn't have game-changing speed by any means nor has he been a reliable target, catching only 60% of his targets. In four out of his six seasons, Higgins has caught 54% of targets or less. Who knows? Maybe a change of scenery will serve him well. OL Austin Corbett | Grade A- Corbett isn't a household name, yet, but is certainly trending in that direction. The Panthers had no choice but to make changes to its offensive line, particularly the interior of the line after the amount of leakage they allowed in 2021. Corbett is going to fix that immediately and could be a building block for this franchise for years to come. Tough, physical, nasty offensive lineman that is disciplined and patient. OL Bradley Bozeman | Grade B Bozeman has positional flexibility which will allow the Panthers to entertain several options in this month's draft. If they draft a left tackle at No. 6, they will kick Brady Christensen inside to guard and slide Bozeman over to center. Should the Panthers choose to draft a quarterback, we will likely see Bozeman at left guard and Pat Elflein at center. Much like Corbett, Bozeman is a blue-collar, tough-nosed lineman that fits exactly what Matt Rhule wants up front. DL Matt Ioannidis | Grade B+ The only thing keeping this from being an 'A' is Ioannidis' injury history. He's missed 24 games in his six-year career and has only played a full season once. However, when he is healthy, he is one of the top interior pass rushers in the NFL. Getting him on a one-year deal works best for both parties. It allows Ioannidis to prove himself and test the market in 2023, while the Panthers aren't committing a ton of money to him. His presence will do a lot for Derrick Brown inside. LB Damien Wilson | Grade D+ I'm not sure Wilson is much of an upgrade from Jermaine Carter Jr., if any. Wilson is coming off of the best year of his seven-year career, posting career-highs in tackles (106), QB hits (5), tackles for loss (5), sacks (3), and pass breakups (5). That said, he's not much of a downhill backer that initiates contact. Oftentimes he chooses to sit back and let the contact come to him which allows for big plays on the ground. The potential is there, but it's a wait-and-see in terms of Wilson being the starting MIKE beyond 2022. LB Cory Littleton | Grade C Littleton will battle with Frankie Luvu for the starting SAM linebacker spot. He is a well-known pass coverage linebacker with six interceptions and 30 pass breakups in his career. Whether he wins the starting job or not, Littleton will see a ton of playing time in 2022. CB Chris Westry | Grade C Westry was added for depth and special teams purposes. Not sure how he fits into the plan long-term, but he is definitely a quality addition that Carolina got for dirt cheap. Expect to see him on kickoff and punt coverage more than anything. S Xavier Woods | Grade A Signing Xavier Woods is a huge shot to the arm to the Panthers' defense. GM Scott Fitterer mentioned a couple of weeks ago how communication was a big issue for this team a year ago and that is one of Woods' best traits - his ability to communicate. Also, Woods should give the Panthers the ability to play Jeremy Chinn down in the box more like he did as a rookie in 2020. P Johnny Hekker | Grade A+ The Panthers had a revolving door at punter in 2021 and in free agency signed the best punter available in Johnny Hekker. Considering the offense is not expected to take major leaps with either Sam Darnold or a rookie at quarterback, they need to have solid specialists. Hekker checks that box.

