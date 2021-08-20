3 Things to Watch For in Saturday's Preseason Game vs Ravens

A few things to keep your eyes on when the Panthers hit the field against the Ravens.

The Panthers return to Bank of America Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m. EST to play host to the Baltimore Ravens as fans get to see them up close and in person for a game for the first time this season.

What are three things that you need to keep your eyes on during the game? We got you covered.

How the starters perform in a short outing

The Panthers rested their starters on both sides of the ball in their first preseason game against the Colts but will give them some reps this Saturday against the Ravens. Sam Darnold is expected to make his highly anticipated Panthers debut as Rhule said the coaching staff was "leaning toward" him playing. Robby Anderson has been bothered with a hamstring lately and DJ Moore has also been a bit banged up. Darnold will only take the field if he has his full complement of guys around him according to Rhule.

Carolina had two successful joint practices with the Ravens and was able to match their physicality in the trenches. On day two, the defense came up with five interceptions. Yes, five. It'll be interesting to see how well they do in a live setting.

Does someone make a statement for the backup QB job?

PJ Walker got off to a terrific start against the Colts going 4/5 on the opening drive including a 60-yard completion to rookie receiver Terreace Marshall Jr. He tossed a touchdown in the back of the end zone to tight end Tommy Tremble but seemed to struggle as the game went on. Walker went 0/5 in the final two minutes of the first half which needs to be improved.

As for Will Grier, he needs more opportunities. Rhule said that he liked what he saw from him last week but didn't really get much of a chance to prove what he can do and I agree. Grier made some really nice throws and decisions but giving him somewhere between 15-20 passing attempts will really show where he is in the race.

Daviyon Nixon

Nixon came down with two interceptions in Thursday's joint practice with the Ravens which is pretty impressive for an interior defensive lineman. He had two tackles in last week's game but I want to see how he does against this physical Baltimore front and if he can apply pressure on the quarterback and make plays in the run game. He's one of the day three draft picks that I believe has a good shot of turning out to be a quality player and that could contribute in a big way this fall.

