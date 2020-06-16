AllPanthers
52% of Panthers Fans Say They Will Attend Games Despite Pandemic

Schuyler Callihan

As much of the world continues its battle with the coronavirus, league commissioners and owners are battling the idea of whether or not to allow fans into games this fall. 

The virus has caused many people to be frightful of attending places of large gatherings and rightfully so. The virus has continued to spread in the United States and in some areas, there have been some recent spikes of positive cases. 

So, even if fans are permitted into the stadium, there is growing concern from the general public about the possibility of contracting the virus while attending the game.

In a poll that we posted on Twitter, 52% of fans said that they would still attend Panthers games this fall despite the pandemic. However, many who said that they would not come to the games was due to the frustration from the team's offseason moves, most notably the release of Cam Newton. It seems as if most are more upset with the direction of the team rather than concern of the virus.

The NFL and its teams have yet to put a plan into place regarding fan attendance for the upcoming season. As data changes everyday, so do the tentative plans.

If you didn't get to vote on our poll, comment below if you will be attending Panthers games this fall or not. Let us hear your thoughts!

