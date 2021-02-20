80 Prospects in 80 Days: Oregon OL Penei Sewell

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 29th

5th Round: Mar. 30th - Apr. 8th

6th Round: Apr. 9th - Apr. 18th

7th Round: Apr. 19th - Apr. 28th

Prospect No. 13: OL Penei Sewell

College: Oregon

Height: 6'6" Weight: 331 lbs

Draft range: Top 5-10

Analysis: I know it can be hard to get excited about your team drafting an offensive lineman or a guy in the trenches for that matter, but Penei Sewell is going to make some lucky NFL fan base extremely happy. He has the ability to be a franchise tackle as early as his rookie season and reminds me a lot of Tristan Wirfs who was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last year's draft.

In the run game, he plows right through defenders, and man, it's quite fun to watch a big guy just dominate his opponent like that. He fires off the ball, mows through his guy across the line of scrimmage, and then immediately seeks for the next guy to take out. Pass protection is often the biggest question mark for offensive linemen when they make the jump to the NFL, but not for Sewell. He's as polished as they come and is going to be a prospect teams are going to drool over in the pre-draft process.

Carolina certainly needs some help rebuilding the offensive line and by re-signing Taylor Moton and drafting a talent like Sewell, they're well on their way. Unfortunately, the Panthers may not have the chance to select him due to their need at the quarterback position.

