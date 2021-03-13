80 Prospects in 80 Days: Oregon State EDGE Hamilcar Rashed Jr.

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 29th

5th Round: Mar. 30th - Apr. 8th

6th Round: Apr. 9th - Apr. 18th

7th Round: Apr. 19th - Apr. 28th

Prospect No. 34: Hamilcar Rashed Jr.

College: Oregon State

Height: 6'4" Weight: 235 lbs

Draft range: Late 2nd round, early 3rd round

Analysis: One of the downfalls of the playing in the PAC 12 is that not man fans stay up late to watch the 10:30 kicks. If you haven't watched much PAC 12 or Oregon State football, you probably haven't heard of one of the best true pass rushers in the country in Hamilcar Rashed Jr.

In 2019, Rashed Jr. recorded 22.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. If there's one thing Rashed Jr. does well, it's knowing to disrupt the pocket. The one area Rashed Jr. will need to work on to be an every-down player is in run support. He did a fairly good job of it at Oregon State but you can see that there is still a lot of room for growth.

Analysis from the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Good-looking athlete on the hoof with broad shoulders, long arms, a tapered middle, and a bulked-up frame which speaks to time spent in the weight room. Good initial quickness off the snap to pressure the edge whether rushing out of the two or three-point stance. The best attribute might be Rashed’s lateral agility, balance and flexibility to elude blockers in tight spaces. He can scrape the corner and is slippery up close, showing the elusiveness and quick hands to break free and make plays in traffic despite often giving up 50+ pounds on most snaps. Pairs his upper and lower body nicely, showing a smooth swim move and balance in his spin, as well as sharp lateral dekes and counters.

At his best rushing the quarterback but shows enough awareness and body control to drop into space. Pursues well laterally, using his hands to fend off would-be blockers and sprawling effectively to keep his feet. Closes quickly, showing a nice, late burst. Uses his long and strong hands to latch onto ballcarriers, dragging them to the turf. Developing awareness of passing lanes, breaking up five passes over the past two years, including one last year vs. Cal (which resulted in a teammates’ interception). Smart player. Changes his gait and sets up opponents, lulling them to sleep. Times the snap, paying attention to down/distance and time on the snap count to get an advantage.

Comparison: Harold Landry

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.