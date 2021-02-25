80 Prospects in 80 Days: Penn State DE Jayson Oweh

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 29th

5th Round: Mar. 30th - Apr. 8th

6th Round: Apr. 9th - Apr. 18th

7th Round: Apr. 19th - Apr. 28th

Prospect No. 18: DE Jayson Oweh

College: Penn State

Height: 6'5" Weight: 254 lbs

Draft range: Early 2nd round

Analysis:

When you look at his production throughout his three-year career at Penn State, you wouldn't think of Jayson Oweh as an elite pass rusher. He totaled just seven sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss which makes you wonder why his draft stock is so high. Well, a lot of it has to do with the unreal athleticism and potential that he has. He's got tremendous speed off the edge, he just needs to develop his pass-rushing skills. Once he gets into an NFL system, I expect Oweh to really blossom. It'll take some time for him to hit his peak but the tools are 100% there.

Analysis from Mark Wogenrich of All Penn State on Sports Illustrated:

“Jayson’s going to be an interesting one,” Penn State coach James Franklin said in a recent NFL Network of Jayson Oweh. The 6-5, 255-pound defensive end will check every athletic measurable when he competes at Penn State’s Pro Day in March. He’ll crush the drills, likely running the 4.4 40-yard dash that scouts expect and will love. But Oweh remains a football project. He followed a basketball track in high school until his junior year when he shifted to football. Oweh started just one full season at Penn State, where he played the run well and hurried quarterbacks. Still, he didn’t make a sack in 2020, a notable omission for one of the draft’s top edge rushers. That won’t stop him from being drafted. Just have some patience with him.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.