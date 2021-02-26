80 Prospects in 80 Days: Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 29th

5th Round: Mar. 30th - Apr. 8th

6th Round: Apr. 9th - Apr. 18th

7th Round: Apr. 19th - Apr. 28th

Prospect No. 19: TE Pat Freiermuth

College: Penn State

Height: 6'5" Weight: 258 lbs

Draft range: Early-mid 2nd round

Analysis: Sure, the Carolina Panthers would love to upgrade the tight end position but drafting one early in the 2nd round may be a bit of a stretch. With that said, they could trade back, acquire an additional pick and then get that upgrade at tight end.

Pat Freiermuth of Penn State has the exact makeup of what a tight end should look like in Matt Rhule's offense. He's a tough, physical tight end that seeks contact which makes him arguably the best blocking tight end in this draft. As good of a blocker he is, don't overlook his ability to be a threat over the middle of the field and in the red zone.

If Carolina can somehow get an additional 2nd round pick, Freiermuth would make a ton of sense for the Panthers.

Analysis from Mark Wogenrich of All Penn State on Sports Illustrated:

Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth doesn’t shy away from the “Baby Gronk” nickname. He’s from Massachusetts, wears the same No. 87, and is similarly athletic in the open field. He's going to be another great NFL tight end from Penn State. Though not quite as acrobatic Mike Gesicki, a fellow former Nittany Lion, Freiermuth (6-5) might be a better overall tight end in the NFL. He’s a red-zone terror (school-record 16 touchdowns among tight ends), makes difficult catches, and is valuable as the mismatch-against-linebackers offensive weapon. Further, Freiermuth is as physical as any tight end in the draft. He blocks well and enjoys it, certainly an old-school asset at the position. Freiermuth ended his senior season after four games to undergo shoulder surgery and should be fine for training camp. After Florida’s Kyle Pitts, Freiermuth might be the best at the position.

