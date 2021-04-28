80 Prospects in 80 Days: SMU QB Shane Buechele

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 28th

5th Round: Mar. 29th - Apr. 7th

6th Round: Apr. 8th - Apr. 17th

7th Round: Apr. 18th - Apr. 27th

Prospect No. 80: QB Shane Buechele

College: SMU

Height: 6'1" Weight: 207 lbs

Draft range: 7th

Analysis: After losing the starting job at Texas to Sam Ehlinger, Shane Buechele transferred to SMU and really exploded over the last two years. He tossed for 7,024 yards, 57 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. He doesn't have the strongest arm in the world and his lack of size are what makes him a day three pick. Buechele does have a quick release and excels in the quick passing game but he will have to improve his arm strength to be anything more than a career backup quarterback.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

A graduate transfer from Texas, Buechele immediately became the Mustangs starting quarterback after performing well during spring and summer practices. Buechele is a smart quarterback who gained experience as a freshman at Texas and it paid dividends, as he shined in 2019. Quick to get the ball out of his hand, Buechele excels at putting the ball on the money in the short-to-intermediate passing game. His accuracy is emphasized, as he allows his receivers to gain yards after the catch with his spot-on accurate throws. While not his strong suit, Buechele was impressive at delivering the ball accurately down the field in the deep passing game and almost always gives his receivers a chance to go up and catch the football. He’s also very adept at delivering accurate throws while under duress in the pocket. He has a strong lower body that allows him to get enough torque behind his throws to deliver passes while getting hit. Buechele shows excellent decision-making and is also excellent at demonstrating terrific field vision with his ability to read defenses and make the right throw. At times, Buechele struggles with arm strength, as some of his passes flutter throughout the air on deep passes. He also has some issues making cross-field throws to the opposite hash sideline. While not a world-class athlete, Buechele does have some wheels to make pass rushers miss, but he needs to improve his ability to throw on the run. Far too many times he overthrows a wide-open receiver when trying to make a play after the pass rush gets to him. Buechele is a fundamentally sound quarterback who has the requisite experience and accuracy that will get him looks on Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

