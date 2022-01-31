90 Prospects in 90 Days: Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 4: S Kyle Hamilton

College: Notre Dame

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 219

Draft range: Top 5-10

Analysis: Picking a safety at No. 6 may set the Panthers fan base into ablaze and I'd understand why. However, if the top three linemen are off the board, it wouldn't surprise me to see the Panthers take Hamilton to solidify the back end of the defense. This could give them the ability to play Jeremy Chinn more down in the box so that he can make impactful plays more often. Regardless of what they do with Chinn, they need another starting safety. Hamilton possesses great ball-hawking skills and is a pure tackler that rarely ever lets an explosive play slip behind him. If there is a tackle still available, expect that to be the pick.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

In a draft class filled with talent at every position on defense, Hamilton truly stands above the rest. Very few players have ever been as complete of an athlete as the Notre Dame standout. With height, weight, athleticism, and football intelligence all being a strong suit, it is challenging to find holes in his game. In an environment where teams are drafting prototypes to deal with ever-evolving offenses, Hamilton is a player no evaluator will want to pass on. Some of the most impactful players in the NFL play all over the field including Derwin James, Isaiah Simmons, and Jalen Ramsey. While Hamilton has to prove it first, there is strong reason to believe he can be as effective if not more than the aforementioned.

