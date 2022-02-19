90 Prospects in 90 Days: Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 22: TE Jalen Wydermyer

College: Texas A&M

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 255

Draft range: 2nd

Analysis: Wydermyer is my top-rated tight end in the 2022 draft class. Very good hands, sharp route-runner, and can make plays after the catch. Depending on where he lands, he has the potential to be a starter from day one. As for Carolina, I doubt they take a tight end in the top three rounds in back-to-back years, but who knows? Wydermyer is an intriguing prospect and is more polished as a receiving threat than Tommy Tremble. The Panthers have several other areas to address first but if they are to move around and gain picks, he could be of interest.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Jalen Wydermyer has the athletic profile to be an impactful vertical receiver in the league, but his current deficiencies as a blocker hinder his overall ability as a tight end. His role may be somewhat up in the air in terms of his transition to the league because he isn’t dynamic enough to play in the slot permanently but also has a way to go as a blocker to make him a three-down starting in-line tight end in the league.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.