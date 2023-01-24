A New Team Enters the Mix for Sean Payton

Former Saints head coach Sean Payton is set to re-enter the NFL after a brief one-year hiatus. He's already completed interviews with the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, and Carolina Panthers and now, has one scheduled with the Arizona Cardinals.

According to Howard Balzer of PHNX, Payton's interview with Arizona is set for Thursday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network confirmed the report shortly after.

What will it take to acquire Payton from New Orleans? It's tough to really tell. There's a lot of speculation out there, some suggesting it could take as much as two first-round picks. Will a team like the Carolina Panthers, which doesn't have a franchise quarterback, be willing to part ways with that kind of draft capital?

The interest is very real from owner David Tepper, but whether or not he's willing to make that type of trade is unknown. Houston may not have a franchise quarterback either but they have the ability to trade a first and still draft Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud. They currently hold the 2nd and 12th picks in the 2023 draft.

If things don't go their way in the Payton sweepstakes, look for Carolina to turn to one of the young offensive-minded head coaches or potentially reward the job to Steve Wilks. Frank Reich, in my opinion, is probably the most realistic option as far as experienced candidates go beyond Payton.

