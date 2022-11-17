Al Holcomb on 'Houdini in a Helmet', Opportunities for Young Guys + More

Lamar Jackson

"He's a really good quarterback. Number one, throwing the football efficient. His accuracy. His ability to extend plays and keep his eyes downfield. He has a really good rapport with his receivers, tight ends and that nature. Obviously, you talk about him in the run game and his ability to change direction, his speed, his athleticism. The way he operates and controls the offense. He's a unique player."

What the defense needs to replace Matt Ioannidis (back)

"Just consistency from whoever is in the game. Whether it's Daviyon [Nixon], Phil Hoskins, Bravvion has been playing a lot for us. Just consistency in terms of their technique and their fundamentals. That's what we're looking for. Still relatively young players that are still developing."

How much T.J. Carrie can do if he plays this week

"Well, I had the privilege of being with T.J. a few years back in Cleveland. T.J.'s an extremely smart player. He's a pro. He's a veteran player. So, it's just a matter of terminology. Conceptually, he understands things and gets it."

Keith Taylor's development

"He's come a long way. And he's continuing to get better each and every week and each and every game that he's in there. He's made plays in the pass games in critical situations for us which has been awesome. Keith has tremendous length, really good skill set. Size, hands, change of direction. When you're in a rookie season sometimes it's tough as a corner on the edges out there, but he's getting more and more confident. I love the way he approaches the game. He's very business-like. He doesn't say a whole lot. He just goes and does his job and when he's been called upon he shows up and executes at a high level for us."

Jeremy Chinn's status

"He looked good. We're hopeful that he continues to progress. And then in terms of how we will deploy him, he's a dynamic athlete. He can play multiple positions for us which he's done in the past. We'll just have to wait and see how things shake out as the week progresses in terms of if he's available or not."

