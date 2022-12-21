Al Holcomb on the 21-Play Drive, Secondary + More

If T.J. Carrie will play more this week

"It's really just based on the situation. We have confidence in all of our corners. And Keith [Taylor] has played well. Obviously, he didn't have the best game last week. He's a competitor and I truly believe he's ready to bounce back and feels like he has something to prove."

If C.J. Henderson will start this week

"If C.J. is healthy, yes."

Concerns with Detroit's run game

"Well, you start first with the offensive line. They have a really good offensive line. They're playing well right now, they're playing with confidence. They have a wide variety of different types of run concepts to try to get your eyes going in different places and different things of that nature. And then they have three really capable backs. These guys can run the ball. They can break tackles. And they can also catch the ball out of the backfield, so they're potent in terms of what they can do in the run game."

The 21-play drive by Pittsburgh

"We got to find a way to get off the field on third down. We've got to execute better. We had multiple opportunities where guys have made those plays earlier in the game and we didn't execute at a high enough level."

How Jeremy Chinn has played since returning from injury

"He had a lot of production last week against the Steelers in terms of tackles and things of that nature. But at the end of the day, he'd be the first to tell you that he's got to play better in critical situations. One of the things that we constantly talk about with Jeremy is having his eyes in the right position. If his eyes are in the right position, you're going to see him come up and make some big-time plays for us."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.