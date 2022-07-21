All 53: CB Donte Jackson Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

CB Donte Jackson

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 180

College: LSU

NFL Stats: 209 tackles, 9 TFLs, 12 INTs

Projected 2022 Stats: 66 tackles, 3 TFLs, 3 INTs

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

Statistically, Jackson's best season was his rookie year back in 2018 but sometimes numbers lie. The 2021 season was his best yet and it's not even a debate. Not only was he much better in pass coverage but he was terrific in run support. Having a speedy corner that likes to get involved in stopping the run is rare.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

After putting up a solid 2021, Jackson cashed in on a big payday with a three-year, $35 million deal to remain in Charlotte. It might be just a three-year commitment, but Jackson is hoping to make the Queen City home for the remainder of his NFL career.

