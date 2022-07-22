Skip to main content

All 53: CB Jaycee Horn Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

Taking a closer look at Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn.

CB Jaycee Horn

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 180

College: South Carolina

NFL Stats: 5 tackles, 1 INT

Projected 2022 Stats: 58 tackles, 13 PBUs, 7 INTs

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

Looking at his projected stats you're probably thinking, "what the hell?" But yeah, I'm that confident that Horn is going to burst onto the scene and have a stellar year in 2022. He showed out in the small sample size that we saw a year ago as a rookie before the foot injury occurred. There's not going to be a ton of film on him and with a well-respected veteran in Donte Jackson on the other side, teams are going to want to take more chances at Horn. He'll handle it well and become one of the best corners in the NFC.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Losing Stephon Gilmore hurts, but when you have a young stud like Jaycee Horn who is just getting started, you feel pretty good about the cornerback group moving forward. Gilmore spent a lot of time with Horn and the other young corners during his lone season in Carolina and will pay off in huge dividends as early as this season. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_18326922_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Cleveland Browns Sign Veteran QB

By Schuyler Callihan12 hours ago
USATSI_13483264_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Week 1 QB Watch: Browns Take a Look at Two Free Agents

By Schuyler Callihan19 hours ago
USATSI_15393241_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Panthers on the Roster Bubble: S Sam Franklin Jr.

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
USATSI_17208470_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

All 53: CB Donte Jackson Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
USATSI_17424979_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Carolina Panthers 53-Man Roster Projection

By Schuyler CallihanJul 20, 2022 3:18 PM EDT
USATSI_16794004_168388579_lowres (2)
News

Shaq Thompson Wants the Panthers to Make One Change

By Schuyler CallihanJul 20, 2022 1:00 PM EDT
USATSI_16642565_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers on the Roster Bubble: WR Shi Smith

By Schuyler CallihanJul 20, 2022 8:57 AM EDT
USATSI_16895489_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

All 53: LB Julian Stanford Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler CallihanJul 20, 2022 8:45 AM EDT