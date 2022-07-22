All 53: CB Jaycee Horn Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

CB Jaycee Horn

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 180

College: South Carolina

NFL Stats: 5 tackles, 1 INT

Projected 2022 Stats: 58 tackles, 13 PBUs, 7 INTs

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

Looking at his projected stats you're probably thinking, "what the hell?" But yeah, I'm that confident that Horn is going to burst onto the scene and have a stellar year in 2022. He showed out in the small sample size that we saw a year ago as a rookie before the foot injury occurred. There's not going to be a ton of film on him and with a well-respected veteran in Donte Jackson on the other side, teams are going to want to take more chances at Horn. He'll handle it well and become one of the best corners in the NFC.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Losing Stephon Gilmore hurts, but when you have a young stud like Jaycee Horn who is just getting started, you feel pretty good about the cornerback group moving forward. Gilmore spent a lot of time with Horn and the other young corners during his lone season in Carolina and will pay off in huge dividends as early as this season.

