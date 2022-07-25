All 53: CB Kalon Barnes Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

CB Kalon Barnes

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 185

College: Baylor

NFL Stats: N/A

Projected 2022 Stats: 11 tackles

Depth Chart Projection: No. 5 CB/special teamer

When the Panthers drafted Barnes, they knew that he wasn't going to be ready as a cover corner right out of the gate. They drafted him because of his elite speed which will play a huge factor on special teams. As time goes on, he'll get more looks at corner but expect his snaps on that side of the ball to be extremely limited as a rookie.

53-Man Roster Status: 50/50

Considering he's a fifth round pick there's always a chance that he doesn't make the cut. I actually see him beating out another former 7th round pick in Stantley Thomas-Oliver for the final corner spot on the roster. If Carolina decides to keep six corners, then his odds to make the roster will greatly increase.

