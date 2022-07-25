Skip to main content

All 53: CB Kalon Barnes Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

Taking a closer look at Carolina Panthers cornerback Kalon Barnes.

CB Kalon Barnes

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 185

College: Baylor

NFL Stats: N/A

Projected 2022 Stats: 11 tackles

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Depth Chart Projection: No. 5 CB/special teamer

When the Panthers drafted Barnes, they knew that he wasn't going to be ready as a cover corner right out of the gate. They drafted him because of his elite speed which will play a huge factor on special teams. As time goes on, he'll get more looks at corner but expect his snaps on that side of the ball to be extremely limited as a rookie.

53-Man Roster Status: 50/50

Considering he's a fifth round pick there's always a chance that he doesn't make the cut. I actually see him beating out another former 7th round pick in Stantley Thomas-Oliver for the final corner spot on the roster. If Carolina decides to keep six corners, then his odds to make the roster will greatly increase.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17346581_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Panthers Player Ratings That Madden 23 Got Wrong

By Blake Johnson21 hours ago
USATSI_17403996_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Hot Clicks: Shaq's Request, New Jersey Numbers/Helmets, Roster Projections + More

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
USATSI_14094779_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Panthers on the Roster Bubble: TE Stephen Sullivan

By Schuyler Callihan22 hours ago
USATSI_17479944_168388579_lowres
GM Report

All 53: CB Keith Taylor Jr. Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler Callihan22 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-07-11T192012.379
Game Day

Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold Hold Throwing Session Ahead of Training Camp

By Schuyler CallihanJul 23, 2022 8:42 AM EDT
USATSI_16638548_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers on the Roster Bubble: WR C.J. Saunders

By Schuyler CallihanJul 23, 2022 8:29 AM EDT
USATSI_17211794_168388579_lowres
GM Report

All 53: CB C.J. Henderson Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler CallihanJul 23, 2022 8:16 AM EDT
USATSI_16649001_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Full List of Carolina Panthers Madden 23 Player Ratings

By Schuyler CallihanJul 22, 2022 2:47 PM EDT