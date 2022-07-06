All 53: DE Brian Burns Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

DE Brian Burns

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 250

College: Florida State

NFL Stats: 133 tackles, 55 QB hits, 26 TFLs, 25.5 sacks, eight PBUs, six forced fumbles

Projected 2022 Stats: 54 tackles, 22 QB hits, 15 TFLs, 11.5 sacks

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

Burns has been so close to reaching double-digit sacks, registering nine in each of the past two seasons. With Haason Reddick no longer in Carolina, it will mean more sacks will be out there for the taking. However, it could also mean more attention will be coming Burns' way. He was double-teamed a lot in 2020 and still reached nine sacks, so this shouldn't be anything new for him.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

The Panthers picked up the 5th-year option for Brian Burns earlier this offseason, but are looking to agree to terms on a multi-year contract extension. His rookie deal doesn't run out until after the 2023 season, so there is plenty of time to get a deal done with one of the most talented young pass rushers in the league. Carolina GM Scott Fitterer knows how important it will be for the Panthers to retain Burns and build the defense around him.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.