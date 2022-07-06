Skip to main content

All 53: DE Brian Burns Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

Taking a closer look at Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns.

DE Brian Burns

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 250

College: Florida State

NFL Stats: 133 tackles, 55 QB hits, 26 TFLs, 25.5 sacks, eight PBUs, six forced fumbles

Projected 2022 Stats: 54 tackles, 22 QB hits, 15 TFLs, 11.5 sacks

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

Burns has been so close to reaching double-digit sacks, registering nine in each of the past two seasons. With Haason Reddick no longer in Carolina, it will mean more sacks will be out there for the taking. However, it could also mean more attention will be coming Burns' way. He was double-teamed a lot in 2020 and still reached nine sacks, so this shouldn't be anything new for him.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

The Panthers picked up the 5th-year option for Brian Burns earlier this offseason, but are looking to agree to terms on a multi-year contract extension. His rookie deal doesn't run out until after the 2023 season, so there is plenty of time to get a deal done with one of the most talented young pass rushers in the league. Carolina GM Scott Fitterer knows how important it will be for the Panthers to retain Burns and build the defense around him.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_16895527_168388579_lowres (3)
GM Report

DJ Moore Fantasy's Value Heading Into 2022 Season

By Schuyler Callihan6 minutes ago
Untitled design - 2022-07-04T223709.276
GM Report

Ranking the Opposing Quarterbacks the Panthers Will Face in 2022

By Schuyler Callihan16 hours ago
USATSI_17630423_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Predicting the Panthers' Pro Bowl Selections for 2022 Season

By Schuyler Callihan16 hours ago
USATSI_9600028_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Which Panthers Legend Should Receive the Next Statue?

By Jason Hewitt23 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-07-04 at 10.18.42 PM
GM Report

All 53: OL Michael Jordan Profile + Expected Role

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
USATSI_16745922_168388579_lowres (3)
GM Report

Who Could Be on Their Last Chance with Panthers?

By Schuyler CallihanJul 4, 2022
USATSI_16786154_168388579_lowres (2)
GM Report

4th of July Special: Three Players Who Will Produce the Most Fireworks in 2022

By Schuyler CallihanJul 4, 2022
USATSI_18497789_168388579_lowres
GM Report

All 53: OL Cade Mays Profile + Expected Role

By Schuyler CallihanJul 4, 2022