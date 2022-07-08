Skip to main content

All 53: DE Yetur Gross-Matos Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

Taking a closer look at Carolina Panthers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos.

DE Yetur Gross-Matos

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 265

College: Penn State

NFL Stats: 52 tackles, 10 QB hits, 7 TFLs, 6 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

Projected 2022 Stats: 30 tackles, 7 QB hits, 7 TFLs, 5.5 sacks

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

I'll admit, I was very surprised that Carolina didn't bring in a veteran this offseason to compete with Gross-Matos for a starting spot. They did visit with free agent Carlos Dunlap, but nothing has come it, at least not yet. This shows that the coaching staff has confidence in YGM to not only stay healthy but to take that next step in his development as a pass rusher. With Haason Reddick now in Philly, Phil Snow needs Gross-Matos to kick it into high gear. 

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

There's nothing for Gross-Matos to worry about this season. However, his future will solely depend on what kind of progress he makes this season. The Panthers feel like he can be a legitimate threat off the edge but if his pass rush win rate isn't higher than it's been the past two seasons, they'll look for outside help heading into 2023.

