All 53: LB Frankie Luvu Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

Taking a closer look at Carolina Panthers LB Frankie Luvu.

LB Frankie Luvu

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 235

College: Washington State

NFL Stats: 102 tackles, 21 QB hits, 17 TFLs, 7.5 sacks

Projected 2022 Stats: 48 tackles, 7 QB hits, 8 TFLs, 2.5 sacks

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

Luvu was a preseason darling last year and really went from a player they just wanted to look at to a guy that ultimately made the roster. With Haason Reddick out, Luvu will see an expanded role as a possible starter. It seemed like every time he was on the field last year, something happened. Whether it was a blocked punt, a fumble recovery, forced fumble, TFL, sack, or QB hit, a play was created. If he can continue to leave that kind of mark on the defense in an expanded role, he's going to become more than just a starter but an impact player.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Bringing Luvu back was no guarantee but it became a priority for them early on in the offseason, knowing it would be a challenge to bring Reddick back. Knowing that his spot on the roster is safe, I expect him to play with more confidence in training camp/preseason. 

